Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting Market 2021 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2028

MEA Indoor lighting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 6,977.70 million by 2027. Rapidly increasing infrastructural developments in smart cities and increasing popularity of indoor farming technologies is driving the market.

In September 2019, LEDVANCE GmbH has launched four LED replacement models for fluorescent lamps for different areas of applications. These four products comprises of features such as SubstiTube T8 Motion Sensor, SubstiTube T8 Connected, SubstiTube T5 Universal and SubstiTube T8 Universal. The new portfolio comes with glass design. This product launch will be beneficial for the company to extend its product portfolio.

Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting Market Segmentations:

Based on type, Middle East and Africa indoor lighting market is segmented into lamps, fixtures, downlights, floodlight, highbay, batten, panel, spotlight, trunklight, linear system, bulkheads, streetlight, tracklight and others LED lamps are dominating the offering segment, as the adoption of LED lamps for its energy efficiency is increasing. Adoption of LED lamps helps to save up to 50% of less electricity than any other lighting. In July 2019, LEDVANCE GmbH has launched new system of flexible LED strip lighting. These LED strips includes extensive range of profiles, drivers for recessed or surface installation.

Based on mode of operation, Middle East and Africa indoor lighting market is segmented into manual and automatic/smart light. The manual operation is dominating the mode of operation segment, as the reliability and durability of manual lighting operation is more as compared to automatic lighting operation. The manual mode of operation is less likely to prone to the breakdowns or failure of operation. Thus the acceptance of manual mode of operation for indoor lighting is more than automatic.

Based on wattage type, Middle East and Africa indoor lighting market is segmented into less than 50 w, 50–150 w, and more than 150 w. Less than 50 W is dominating the wattage type segment as the adoption from residential and commercial sectors is more than other lights. The requirement of lighten up the small spaces for office room, home use, decorative materials recognizes the need of installing less than 50 W of indoor lightings.

Based on distribution channel, Middle East and Africa indoor lighting market is segmented into traditional channel and online sales. The availability and the reach of wholesale and retail stores are acting as strength for traditional sales segment. The ease of purchasing of product makes it more appropriate for the distribution channel.

Based on lighting technology, Middle East and Africa indoor lighting market is segmented into light emitting diode (LED), compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFL), and incandescent bulbs. The light emitting diode (LED) is dominating the lighting technology segment as the LED lights provides better durability and high life span as compared to other lighting technologies. In addition to this, LED light provides better efficiency than CFL and incandescent bulbs. For instance, in March 2016, Zumtobel has launched MELLOW LIGHT, which is a Smart commercial LED luminaire. This LED luminaire is designed for office lighting.

Based on installation type, Middle East and Africa indoor lighting market is segmented into new installation, and retrofit installation. The new installation is also dominating the installation type segment as the trend of replacing incandescent and CFL lights with LED lights is increasing. The efficient lighting, long life span and durability of LED bulbs are encouraging the customers to install new lights instead of incandescent or CFL lights.

Based on application, Middle East and Africa indoor lighting market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality, office lighting, halls, shop lighting, agriculture/ animal care, museum, airports, sports club/gym, dockyard/harbour, art galleries, pedestrian traffic areas and others. The new building regulations in the Middle East and Africa to build efficient homes are boosting the adoption of energy efficient indoor lighting for the residential sector. For instance, in November 2019, Dialight has launched new GRP Linear LED for Middle East and Africa and APAC markets. This product is specially designed to cater industrial applications.

Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting Market Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

(U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

(Brazil, Rest of L.A.) Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Leading Key Players Operating in the Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Signify holding, Signify holding, OSRAM GmbH, Fagerhult Group, Zumtobel Group AG, LEDVANCE GmbH, Hubbell Incorporated, Ideal Industries, Inc, Reggiani Spa Illuminazione, Sylvania, Trilux Lighting Ltd among domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Landscape

Competition for the Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting industry definitely has grown, with supply and demand in the last decade becoming increasingly trendy. This study presents a thorough analysis of the many scales, relative sizes, products offered, and market positions of various small, medium, and micro companies in the pre-and following-pandemic sector. The study also gives an overview of the strategy of competitors for business and corporate offices and functions. The study also discusses activities, infrastructure for technology, marketing strategy, and financial capacities. The report therefore offers owners and stakeholders a comprehensive picture of the market.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting market section of the report gives context. It compares the Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting market with other segments of the machinery market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, Middle East and Africa Indoor Lighting indicators comparison.

