Sodium Cyanide Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Market Size, Share 2021-2024

Sodium cyanide is a water-soluble inorganic compound manufactured by treating hydrogen cyanide with sodium hydroxide at an elevated temperature. The compound is highly poisonous and remains stable at high temperatures in complete absence of carbon dioxide, air, and moisture. Sodium cyanide is widely used in gold mining, due to its high affinity toward metals. In addition, it is employed in other industries such as electroplating, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, ore extraction, dyes, cleaning metals, and chelating agents. The global sodium cyanide market has been segmented in terms of type and end-user. In terms of type, the market has been divided into solid sodium cyanide and liquid sodium cyanide. In terms of end-user, it has been segmented into mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, textile, and dyes & pigments. Mining is the leading end-user segment of the market.

Sodium Cyanide Market by Top Manufacturers:

Cyanco, Chemours(DuPont), Australian Gold Reagents, Orica, CyPlus GmbH(Evonik), Taekwang Industrial, Tongsuh Petrochemical, Anhui Shuguang Chemical, Korund, Yingkou Sanzheng, Sasol Polymers, Unique Chemical, Tiande Chemical, Lukoil, Hebei Chengxin, Sinopec, DSM, CNPC, Nippon Soda, Unigel

By Type

Solid Sodium Cyanide, Liquid Sodium Cyanide,

By Application

Mining Industry, Chemical Industry, Dye and Textile Industry, Pharmaceutical,

Sodium Cyanide Market by Regions: –

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2011 to 2017 and Sodium Cyanide market forecast data from 2020 to 2024.

The Sodium Cyanide market growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Detailed Table of Content 2020-2024 Global and Regional Sodium Cyanide Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview of Sodium Cyanide Market

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis of Sodium Cyanide Market

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis of Sodium Cyanide Market

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis of Sodium Cyanide Market

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast of Sodium Cyanide Market

Chapter 11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 12 Conclusions

Chapter 13 Appendix

And Many More….

