Non Destructive Testing Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Olympus, Magnaflux

”Global Non Destructive Testing Market Insights to 2026” is a business plan with precise projections and predictions, as well as full research solutions for strategic decision-making. Latest research is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and input from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Non Destructive Testing market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, as well as market attractiveness by segment. It also features distinct chapters that cover regional studies to provide a view of the markets with future potential, as well as annual growth estimates for the survey period of 2021 to 2027.

The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include: GE Measurement & Control Solutions (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Magnaflux Ltd. (United States), YXLON International GmbH (Comet Holding) (Switzerland), Zetec Inc. (Roper Technologies) (United States), MISTRAS Group, Inc.(United States), KARL DEUTSCH GmbH (Germany), Applus+ (Spain), Sonatest (United Kingdom), Proceq Group (Switzerland), NDT-Union Oy (Finland), Dandong Huari Science Electric Co., Ltd (China)

Non Destructive Testing Market Segmentation and Data Breakdown :

by Equipment (Magnetic Flux Leakage Testing (MFL), Neutron Radiographic Testing (RT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Visual Testing (VT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AE), Others), Industry Verticals (Energy and Power Generation Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Defense Industry, Other), Service (Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training Services, Calibration Services)

What Trending in Market?

The Advent of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Non-Destructive Testing Market

Emerging Online Courses for Non-Destructive Testing

What Drive The Market?

Growing Demand for Equipment and Machinery Evaluation for Reliability and Reassurance

Rising Need for Safety in Industrial Operations

Under the name of "The American Industrial Radium and X-Ray Society," the American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) is the world's largest organization for nondestructive testing professionals across various industries.

What Challenges are arise?

Complexities Involved with Maintenance of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment

The assessment includes the industry’s primary geographical areas, including

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Non Destructive Testing Market

Chapter 05 – Global Non Destructive Testing Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Non Destructive Testing Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Non Destructive Testing Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Non Destructive Testing Market

Chapter 09 – Global Non Destructive Testing Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Non Destructive Testing Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

