Patient Identity Resolution Software Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (LexisNexis, Imprivata, 4medica & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Patient Identity Resolution Software Market Insights In 2021 : [119 Pages Report] Patient identity resolution software—also referred to as healthcare identity resolution, enterprise master patient index (EMPI), or patient identity management software—facilitates the creation of a single, holistic record view of each patient. Hospital or clinic staff and health care administrators can use patient identity resolution software to deduplicate medical records, minimize errors in patient records, and improve clinical processes. The software pulls patient information from electronic health records (EHRs), hospital systems, pharmacies, and other consumer data sources to coordinate patient data across the health care ecosystem.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Patient Identity Resolution Software Market

The global Patient Identity Resolution Software market size is projected to reach USD million by 2027, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027.

Global Patient Identity Resolution Software Scope and Segment

Leading key players of Patient Identity Resolution Software Market are LexisNexis, Imprivata, 4medica, Acxiom, Avatier, Civica, Data Ladder, Experian, Beta Systems IAM Software AG, Health Catalyst, HealthVerity, Black Oak Analytics, InDxLogic, Informatica, ARGO, InterSystems, NextGate, NetOwl, Occam, One Identity, Custodix, QuadraMed Healthcare Identity Experts, RightPatient, SBS Superior Business Solutions, Optimal IdM, Verato

Patient Identity Resolution Software Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Cloud-Based, Web-Based

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Patient Identity Resolution Software market is the incresing use of Patient Identity Resolution Software in Hospital, Client and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Patient Identity Resolution Software market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

