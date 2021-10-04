E-Coat Market – A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Nippon Paint, Akzo Nobel, Luvata

E-coat also known as electrocoating can produce uniform finishes with excellent coverage and outstanding corrosion resistance. It is a process by which electrically charged particles are deposited out of a water suspension to coat a conductive part. During the E-coating process, paint is applied to a part at a certain film thickness, which is regulated by the amount of voltage applied. Further, the deposition is self-limiting and slows down as the applied coating electrically insulates the part. E-coat solids primarily applied in the areas near to the counter electrode and, as these areas become insulated to current, solids are forced into more recessed bare metal areas to offer complete coverage.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Axalta Coating Systems (United States),PPG Industries, Inc. (United States),BASF SE (Germany),Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan),Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands),The Valspar Corporation (United States),KCC Corporation (South Korea),Luvata Oy (Finland),Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd. (United Kingdom),NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Anodic, Cathodic), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Automotive Parts & Accessories, Heavy Duty Equipment, Appliances, Others), Technology (Epoxy Coating, Acrylic Coating), Process (Pretreatment, Electro Coat Bath, Post Rinses, Bake Oven)



Market Trends:

Rising Consumers Interest and Spending Money on Sports and Recreation Equipment

Market Drivers:

Growing Housing and Construction Sector Coupled With Refurbishment

Increasing Demand for Electronic Gadgets Such As Mobile Phones, Laptops, Computers and Accessories

High Costs of Traditional Solvent

Market Opportunities:

Rising Agricultural Equipment Industry

Increasing Demand from Marine and Mid-Stream Sector



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

