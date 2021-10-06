Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Is Booming Worldwide | GE Healthcare, Heska, Siemens

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

GE Healthcare (United States), Heska Corporation (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), EsaoteSpA (Italy), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea), DRAMIÃ‘SKI S.A. (Poland), Clarius Mobile Health (United States), SonoScape Medical Corporation (China)

Brief Overview on Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners:

Veterinary ultrasound scanners are medical imaging instruments that use high-frequency sound waves to create images of animal body parts. It scans at a higher frequency than human scanners and with smaller probes. In veterinary practice, ultrasonography is the second most widely used imaging format. It creates representations of body structures using ultrasonic sound waves with a frequency range of 1.5â€“15 megahertz (MHz) based on the pattern of echoes reflected from the tissues and organs being imaged. Veterinary ultrasound has seen a rise in the healthcare sector due to the growing number of injuries that animals can sustain as a result of accidents and other diseases. Internal bleeding, cysts, abdominal bleeding, cancer scans, tumors, and other injuries have prompted veterinary ultrasound companies to invest in the production and operation of veterinary ultrasound scanners and machines to monitor animal records. An ultrasound system is much more useful than an x-ray machine for detecting painless and risk-free internal injuries in animals.

Key Market Trends:

Advancements in 3-D Ultrasound Systems

Point-of-care Ultrasound

Opportunities:

Increasing Vet Cares and Accessibility of Treatment

Market Growth Drivers:

Increased Consumer Spending on Pets

Rising Awareness Regarding the Disease in Animals

Segmentation of the Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market:

by Type (Portable System, Bench-top System), Application (Livestock, Pet, Other)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

