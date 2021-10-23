Europe Quantum Computing Market Strategies, 29.01% High CAGR, Industry Growth, Key Players, Challenges and Forecast 2027

A wide-ranging Europe Quantum Computing Market survey report offers better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly relying for thriving in the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to make-up such a great market research report for the businesses. This market report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. With the worldwide Europe Quantum Computing market report, the best market opportunities are brought into light and forward well-organized information for the business to succeed in the market.

Quantum computing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 29.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 395.97 million by 2027 from USD 50.70 million in 2019. Increased governments’ investments in quantum computing technology and strategic partnerships, patents registrations & acquisitions are major factors for the market growth.

Quantum computing is an advanced developing computer technology which is based on the quantum mechanics and quantum theory.

On the basis of systems, the market is segmented into single qubit quantum system and multi-qubit systems.

On the basis of qubits, the market is segmented into super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cryptography, machine learning, algorithms, quantum simulation, quantum parallelism and others.

On the basis of logic gates, the global quantum computing market is segmented into Pauli gate, Toffli gate, Hadamard gate and others.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, defence, chemicals, banking & finance, utility and others.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Honeywell International, Inc., Accenture, Fujitsu, Rigetti & Co, Inc., 1QB Information Technologies, Inc., IonQ, Atom Computing, ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Xanadu, Magiq Technologies, Inc., QX branch, NEC Corporation, Anyon System, Inc. Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, QC Ware Corp, Intel Corporation and others.

