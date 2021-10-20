Digital Payment Market Growth by 2028 Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast

Digital Payment Market, By Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud), Offering (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Mode of Payment (Payment Cards, Point of Sale, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Service, Mobile Payment, Online Payment), Mode of Usage (Mobile Application, Desktop/Web Browser), Technology (Application Programming Interface (API), Data Analytics and ML, Digital Ledger Technology (DLT), AI and IoT, Biometric Authentication), Use Case (Person (P/C), Merchant/ Business, Government), End User (Commercial, Consumer), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.”. The report work out by Digital Payment includes a thorough synopsis of strategies for creating customer-oriented product and service delivery through hiring the right people, developing employees to deliver product and service quality, provided needed support system, and helps the top executives retain the best employees. This report provides data related to the Digital Payment Market share, sales growth, acquisition rate, acquisition cost of key market leaders so that it can help the new entrant to formulate the strategy and penetrate the new market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Digital Payment market are ACI Worldwide, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Novatti Group Pty Ltd, Global Payments Inc., Visa, Stripe, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Finastra, SAMSUNG,

Digital payment market will reach at an estimated value of USD 244.61 billion and grow at a CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing trend of digital banking is an essential factor driving the digital payment market.

Digital payment is a type of transaction which takes place via digital or online modes, with no physical exchange of money involved. This means that both parties, the payee and the payer, use electronic mediums to exchange money. Digital payment is helping BFSI to get digitalized rapidly and digitalization of BFSI sector is allowing digital payment market to grow at higher rate.

Global Digital Payment Market Dynamics:

Digital Payment Market Scope and Market Size

Digital payment market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, offering, organization size, mode of payment, mode of usage, technology, use case, end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of deployment model, the digital payment market is segmented into cloud, and on premise.

On the basis of offering, the digital payment market is segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of organization size, the digital payment market is segmented into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of mode of payment, the digital payment market is segmented into payment cards, point of sale, unified payments interface (UPI) service, mobile payment, and online payment.

On the basis of mode of usage, the digital payment market is segmented into mobile application, and desktop/web browser.

On the basis of technology, the digital payment market is segmented into application programming interface (API), data analytics and ML, digital ledger technology (DLT), AI and IoT, and biometric authentication.

On the basis of use case, the digital payment market is segmented into person (P/C), merchant/ business, and government.

On the basis of end user, the digital payment market is segmented into commercial, and consumer

Global Digital Payment Market Segmentation:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Payment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Digital Payment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Digital Payment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Digital Payment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Digital Payment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The need for passive authentication increased during the Covid-19 pandemic with adoption of the “work from home” strategy in organizations. Many organizations experienced process and security vulnerabilities in the remote working setting as cyber-attacks increased.

In addition, cyber threats, data thefts, and phishing attacks rose across the world during the pandemic. This gave rise to increased implementation of advanced passive authentication techniques.

Many market players launched advanced authentication techniques and identify verification factors that offer ease in use and convenience to users.

Key Drivers Of The Report: –

This report describes the brand positioning model describes how to establish a competitive advantage in the mind of the customer in the marketplace.

It describes the brand resonance model which describes how to take competitive advantage and create intense, active loyalty relationship with customers for brands.

It also describes the brand value chain model which illustrates how to trace the value creation process to better understand the financial impact of marketing expenditure and investment to create loyal customer and strong brands.

