Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

A newly published report titled “(Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE Steel Corporation, Ansteel Group, Tata Steel, Hesteel Group, POSCO, Nucor Corporation, Benxi Steel Group, Shougang, Shagang Group, NLMK Group, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel Ltd, Maanshan Steel, United States Steel Corporation, Jianlong Group, Valin Steel Group, Steel Authority of India Limited, China Steel Corporation, Hyundai Steel, Jingye Steel, Gerdau

Market Segmentation by Product:

≥3mm

<3mm



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Transport

Energy

Machinery

Others



The Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC)

1.2 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 ≥3mm

1.2.3 <3mm

1.3 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production

3.4.1 North America Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production

3.5.1 Europe Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production

3.6.1 China Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production

3.7.1 Japan Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.1.2 ArcelorMittal Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 China Baowu Steel Group

7.2.1 China Baowu Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.2.2 China Baowu Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 China Baowu Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 China Baowu Steel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 China Baowu Steel Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 JFE Steel Corporation

7.4.1 JFE Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.4.2 JFE Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 JFE Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 JFE Steel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ansteel Group

7.5.1 Ansteel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ansteel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ansteel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ansteel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ansteel Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Tata Steel

7.6.1 Tata Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tata Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Tata Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Tata Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Tata Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hesteel Group

7.7.1 Hesteel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hesteel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hesteel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hesteel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hesteel Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 POSCO

7.8.1 POSCO Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.8.2 POSCO Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 POSCO Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 POSCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 POSCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nucor Corporation

7.9.1 Nucor Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nucor Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nucor Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nucor Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Benxi Steel Group

7.10.1 Benxi Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Benxi Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Benxi Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Benxi Steel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Benxi Steel Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shougang

7.11.1 Shougang Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shougang Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shougang Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shougang Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shougang Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shagang Group

7.12.1 Shagang Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shagang Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shagang Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shagang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shagang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 NLMK Group

7.13.1 NLMK Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.13.2 NLMK Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 NLMK Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 NLMK Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 NLMK Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 ThyssenKrupp

7.14.1 ThyssenKrupp Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.14.2 ThyssenKrupp Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ThyssenKrupp Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 ThyssenKrupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 JSW Steel Ltd

7.15.1 JSW Steel Ltd Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.15.2 JSW Steel Ltd Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 JSW Steel Ltd Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 JSW Steel Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 JSW Steel Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Maanshan Steel

7.16.1 Maanshan Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Maanshan Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Maanshan Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Maanshan Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Maanshan Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 United States Steel Corporation

7.17.1 United States Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.17.2 United States Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 United States Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 United States Steel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 United States Steel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Jianlong Group

7.18.1 Jianlong Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jianlong Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Jianlong Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Jianlong Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Jianlong Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Valin Steel Group

7.19.1 Valin Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Valin Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Valin Steel Group Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Valin Steel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Valin Steel Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Steel Authority of India Limited

7.20.1 Steel Authority of India Limited Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.20.2 Steel Authority of India Limited Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Steel Authority of India Limited Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Steel Authority of India Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Steel Authority of India Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 China Steel Corporation

7.21.1 China Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.21.2 China Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.21.3 China Steel Corporation Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 China Steel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 China Steel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Hyundai Steel

7.22.1 Hyundai Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hyundai Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Hyundai Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Hyundai Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Jingye Steel

7.23.1 Jingye Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.23.2 Jingye Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Jingye Steel Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Jingye Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Jingye Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Gerdau

7.24.1 Gerdau Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Corporation Information

7.24.2 Gerdau Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Gerdau Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Gerdau Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Gerdau Recent Developments/Updates

8 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC)

8.4 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Distributors List

9.3 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Industry Trends

10.2 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Growth Drivers

10.3 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Challenges

10.4 Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hot-Rolled Coils (HRC) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

