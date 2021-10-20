Algae-Derived DHA Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027 | DSM, Cellana, JC Biotech

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Algae-Derived DHA Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Algae-Derived DHA report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Algae-Derived DHA market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Algae-Derived DHA market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Algae-Derived DHA market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Algae-Derived DHA market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Algae-Derived DHA market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DSM, Cellana, JC Biotech, FEMICO, Roquette, Runke, Fuxing, Yidie, Yuexiang, Kingdomway, Keyuan, Huison, Cabio

Market Segmentation by Product:

DHA Powder

DHA Oil



Market Segmentation by Application:

Infant Formula

Nutritional Supplements

Food and Beverage

Others



The Algae-Derived DHA Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Algae-Derived DHA market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Algae-Derived DHA market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Algae-Derived DHA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Algae-Derived DHA

1.2 Algae-Derived DHA Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Algae-Derived DHA Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 DHA Powder

1.2.3 DHA Oil

1.3 Algae-Derived DHA Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Algae-Derived DHA Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Infant Formula

1.3.3 Nutritional Supplements

1.3.4 Food and Beverage

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Algae-Derived DHA Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Algae-Derived DHA Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Algae-Derived DHA Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Algae-Derived DHA Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Algae-Derived DHA Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Algae-Derived DHA Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Algae-Derived DHA Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Algae-Derived DHA Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Algae-Derived DHA Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Algae-Derived DHA Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Algae-Derived DHA Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Algae-Derived DHA Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Algae-Derived DHA Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Algae-Derived DHA Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Algae-Derived DHA Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Algae-Derived DHA Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Algae-Derived DHA Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Algae-Derived DHA Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Algae-Derived DHA Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Algae-Derived DHA Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Algae-Derived DHA Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Algae-Derived DHA Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Algae-Derived DHA Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Algae-Derived DHA Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Algae-Derived DHA Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Algae-Derived DHA Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Algae-Derived DHA Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Algae-Derived DHA Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Algae-Derived DHA Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Algae-Derived DHA Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Algae-Derived DHA Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Algae-Derived DHA Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Algae-Derived DHA Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Algae-Derived DHA Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Algae-Derived DHA Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Algae-Derived DHA Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Algae-Derived DHA Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Algae-Derived DHA Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Algae-Derived DHA Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 DSM

6.1.1 DSM Corporation Information

6.1.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 DSM Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 DSM Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.1.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Cellana

6.2.1 Cellana Corporation Information

6.2.2 Cellana Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Cellana Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Cellana Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Cellana Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 JC Biotech

6.3.1 JC Biotech Corporation Information

6.3.2 JC Biotech Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 JC Biotech Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 JC Biotech Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.3.5 JC Biotech Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 FEMICO

6.4.1 FEMICO Corporation Information

6.4.2 FEMICO Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 FEMICO Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 FEMICO Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.4.5 FEMICO Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Roquette

6.5.1 Roquette Corporation Information

6.5.2 Roquette Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Roquette Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Roquette Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Roquette Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Runke

6.6.1 Runke Corporation Information

6.6.2 Runke Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Runke Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Runke Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Runke Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Fuxing

6.6.1 Fuxing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fuxing Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Fuxing Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Fuxing Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Fuxing Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Yidie

6.8.1 Yidie Corporation Information

6.8.2 Yidie Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Yidie Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Yidie Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Yidie Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Yuexiang

6.9.1 Yuexiang Corporation Information

6.9.2 Yuexiang Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Yuexiang Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Yuexiang Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Yuexiang Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Kingdomway

6.10.1 Kingdomway Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kingdomway Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Kingdomway Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Kingdomway Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Kingdomway Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Keyuan

6.11.1 Keyuan Corporation Information

6.11.2 Keyuan Algae-Derived DHA Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Keyuan Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Keyuan Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Keyuan Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Huison

6.12.1 Huison Corporation Information

6.12.2 Huison Algae-Derived DHA Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Huison Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Huison Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Huison Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Cabio

6.13.1 Cabio Corporation Information

6.13.2 Cabio Algae-Derived DHA Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Cabio Algae-Derived DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Cabio Algae-Derived DHA Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Cabio Recent Developments/Updates

7 Algae-Derived DHA Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Algae-Derived DHA Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Algae-Derived DHA

7.4 Algae-Derived DHA Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Algae-Derived DHA Distributors List

8.3 Algae-Derived DHA Customers

9 Algae-Derived DHA Market Dynamics

9.1 Algae-Derived DHA Industry Trends

9.2 Algae-Derived DHA Growth Drivers

9.3 Algae-Derived DHA Market Challenges

9.4 Algae-Derived DHA Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Algae-Derived DHA Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Algae-Derived DHA by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Algae-Derived DHA by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Algae-Derived DHA Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Algae-Derived DHA by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Algae-Derived DHA by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Algae-Derived DHA Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Algae-Derived DHA by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Algae-Derived DHA by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”