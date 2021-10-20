ABS Filament Market Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Coex LLC, Zortrax, XYZprinting

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(ABS Filament Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ABS Filament report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ABS Filament market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ABS Filament market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ABS Filament market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ABS Filament market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ABS Filament market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Coex LLC, Zortrax, XYZprinting, Gizmo Dorks, Verbatim Corporation, Formfutura, Ultrafuse, Raise3D, LulzBot, Dddrop

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fluorescent ABS Filament

Color Change ABS Filament

Conventional ABS Filament



Market Segmentation by Application:

3D Printing

Pipes & Fittings

Automotive Industry



The ABS Filament Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ABS Filament market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ABS Filament market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 ABS Filament Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ABS Filament

1.2 ABS Filament Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ABS Filament Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fluorescent ABS Filament

1.2.3 Color Change ABS Filament

1.2.4 Conventional ABS Filament

1.3 ABS Filament Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global ABS Filament Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 3D Printing

1.3.3 Pipes & Fittings

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global ABS Filament Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global ABS Filament Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global ABS Filament Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global ABS Filament Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America ABS Filament Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe ABS Filament Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China ABS Filament Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan ABS Filament Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ABS Filament Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global ABS Filament Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 ABS Filament Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global ABS Filament Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers ABS Filament Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 ABS Filament Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 ABS Filament Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest ABS Filament Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of ABS Filament Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global ABS Filament Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America ABS Filament Production

3.4.1 North America ABS Filament Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe ABS Filament Production

3.5.1 Europe ABS Filament Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China ABS Filament Production

3.6.1 China ABS Filament Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan ABS Filament Production

3.7.1 Japan ABS Filament Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global ABS Filament Consumption by Region

4.1 Global ABS Filament Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global ABS Filament Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global ABS Filament Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America ABS Filament Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe ABS Filament Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific ABS Filament Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America ABS Filament Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global ABS Filament Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global ABS Filament Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global ABS Filament Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global ABS Filament Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global ABS Filament Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Coex LLC

7.1.1 Coex LLC ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.1.2 Coex LLC ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Coex LLC ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Coex LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Coex LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Zortrax

7.2.1 Zortrax ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zortrax ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Zortrax ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Zortrax Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Zortrax Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 XYZprinting

7.3.1 XYZprinting ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.3.2 XYZprinting ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.3.3 XYZprinting ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 XYZprinting Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 XYZprinting Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Gizmo Dorks

7.4.1 Gizmo Dorks ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gizmo Dorks ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Gizmo Dorks ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Gizmo Dorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Gizmo Dorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Verbatim Corporation

7.5.1 Verbatim Corporation ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.5.2 Verbatim Corporation ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Verbatim Corporation ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Verbatim Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Verbatim Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Formfutura

7.6.1 Formfutura ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.6.2 Formfutura ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Formfutura ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Formfutura Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Formfutura Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ultrafuse

7.7.1 Ultrafuse ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ultrafuse ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ultrafuse ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ultrafuse Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ultrafuse Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Raise3D

7.8.1 Raise3D ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.8.2 Raise3D ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Raise3D ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Raise3D Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Raise3D Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 LulzBot

7.9.1 LulzBot ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.9.2 LulzBot ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.9.3 LulzBot ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 LulzBot Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 LulzBot Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Dddrop

7.10.1 Dddrop ABS Filament Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dddrop ABS Filament Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Dddrop ABS Filament Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Dddrop Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Dddrop Recent Developments/Updates

8 ABS Filament Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 ABS Filament Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ABS Filament

8.4 ABS Filament Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 ABS Filament Distributors List

9.3 ABS Filament Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 ABS Filament Industry Trends

10.2 ABS Filament Growth Drivers

10.3 ABS Filament Market Challenges

10.4 ABS Filament Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of ABS Filament by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America ABS Filament Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe ABS Filament Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China ABS Filament Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan ABS Filament Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of ABS Filament

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of ABS Filament by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of ABS Filament by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of ABS Filament by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of ABS Filament by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of ABS Filament by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ABS Filament by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of ABS Filament by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of ABS Filament by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

