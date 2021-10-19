Electric Space Heater Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Duraflame, Lasko, DeLonghi

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Electric Space Heater Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Space Heater report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Space Heater market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Space Heater market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Space Heater market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Space Heater market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Space Heater market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Duraflame, Lasko, DeLonghi, Fahrenheat, Lifesmart, Warming Systems, Vornado, Honeywell

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ceramic Heater

Oil-Filled Heater

Infrared Heater

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Family

Office

School

Others



The Electric Space Heater Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Space Heater market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Space Heater market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Electric Space Heater market expansion?

What will be the global Electric Space Heater market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Electric Space Heater market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Electric Space Heater market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Electric Space Heater market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Electric Space Heater market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Space Heater Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Space Heater

1.2 Electric Space Heater Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Space Heater Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Ceramic Heater

1.2.3 Oil-Filled Heater

1.2.4 Infrared Heater

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Electric Space Heater Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Space Heater Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Family

1.3.3 Office

1.3.4 School

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Electric Space Heater Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Electric Space Heater Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Electric Space Heater Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Electric Space Heater Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Electric Space Heater Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Space Heater Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Space Heater Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Space Heater Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electric Space Heater Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Electric Space Heater Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Space Heater Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Electric Space Heater Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Electric Space Heater Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Electric Space Heater Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Electric Space Heater Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Electric Space Heater Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Electric Space Heater Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Electric Space Heater Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.3.3 Mexico

3.4 Europe Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Electric Space Heater Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Electric Space Heater Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 UK

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Electric Space Heater Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Electric Space Heater Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Indonesia

3.5.9 Thailand

3.5.10 Malaysia

3.5.11 Philippines

3.5.12 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Electric Space Heater Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Electric Space Heater Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Brazil

3.7 Middle East and Africa Electric Space Heater Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Space Heater Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Space Heater Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 GCC Countries

3.7.5 Egypt

3.7.6 South Africa

4 Global Electric Space Heater Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Electric Space Heater Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Space Heater Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Electric Space Heater Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Electric Space Heater Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Electric Space Heater Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Space Heater Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Electric Space Heater Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Duraflame

6.1.1 Duraflame Corporation Information

6.1.2 Duraflame Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Duraflame Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Duraflame Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Duraflame Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Lasko

6.2.1 Lasko Corporation Information

6.2.2 Lasko Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Lasko Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Lasko Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Lasko Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 DeLonghi

6.3.1 DeLonghi Corporation Information

6.3.2 DeLonghi Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 DeLonghi Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 DeLonghi Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.3.5 DeLonghi Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Fahrenheat

6.4.1 Fahrenheat Corporation Information

6.4.2 Fahrenheat Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Fahrenheat Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Fahrenheat Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Fahrenheat Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Lifesmart

6.5.1 Lifesmart Corporation Information

6.5.2 Lifesmart Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Lifesmart Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Lifesmart Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Lifesmart Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Warming Systems

6.6.1 Warming Systems Corporation Information

6.6.2 Warming Systems Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Warming Systems Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Warming Systems Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Warming Systems Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Lifesmart

6.6.1 Lifesmart Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lifesmart Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Lifesmart Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Lifesmart Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Lifesmart Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Vornado

6.8.1 Vornado Corporation Information

6.8.2 Vornado Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Vornado Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Vornado Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Vornado Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Honeywell

6.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

6.9.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Honeywell Electric Space Heater Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Honeywell Electric Space Heater Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7 Electric Space Heater Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Electric Space Heater Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Space Heater

7.4 Electric Space Heater Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Electric Space Heater Distributors List

8.3 Electric Space Heater Customers

9 Electric Space Heater Market Dynamics

9.1 Electric Space Heater Industry Trends

9.2 Electric Space Heater Growth Drivers

9.3 Electric Space Heater Market Challenges

9.4 Electric Space Heater Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Electric Space Heater Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Electric Space Heater by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Space Heater by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Electric Space Heater Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Electric Space Heater by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Space Heater by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Electric Space Heater Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Electric Space Heater by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Space Heater by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

