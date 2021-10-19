Nickel Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | MMC Norilsk Nickel, Vale SA, BHP Billiton

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Nickel Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nickel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nickel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nickel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nickel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nickel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nickel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

MMC Norilsk Nickel, Vale SA, BHP Billiton, Jinchuan Group, Glencore, Sherritt International Corp, Eramet SA, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Anglo American, Minara Resources

Market Segmentation by Product:

Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

Garnierite Smelting



Market Segmentation by Application:

Steel Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry



The Nickel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nickel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nickel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Nickel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nickel

1.2 Nickel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nickel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

1.2.3 Garnierite Smelting

1.3 Nickel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nickel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Steel Industry

1.3.3 Aerospace Industry

1.3.4 Electroplating Industry

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Nickel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Nickel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Nickel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Nickel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Nickel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Nickel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Nickel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Nickel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nickel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nickel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Nickel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Nickel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Nickel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Nickel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Nickel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Nickel Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Nickel Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nickel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Nickel Production

3.4.1 North America Nickel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Nickel Production

3.5.1 Europe Nickel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Nickel Production

3.6.1 China Nickel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Nickel Production

3.7.1 Japan Nickel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Nickel Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Nickel Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Nickel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Nickel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nickel Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nickel Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Nickel Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Nickel Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nickel Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Nickel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Nickel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Nickel Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Nickel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel

7.1.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel Nickel Corporation Information

7.1.2 MMC Norilsk Nickel Nickel Product Portfolio

7.1.3 MMC Norilsk Nickel Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 MMC Norilsk Nickel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 MMC Norilsk Nickel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Vale SA

7.2.1 Vale SA Nickel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Vale SA Nickel Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Vale SA Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Vale SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Vale SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BHP Billiton

7.3.1 BHP Billiton Nickel Corporation Information

7.3.2 BHP Billiton Nickel Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BHP Billiton Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BHP Billiton Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BHP Billiton Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Jinchuan Group

7.4.1 Jinchuan Group Nickel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jinchuan Group Nickel Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Jinchuan Group Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Jinchuan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Glencore

7.5.1 Glencore Nickel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Glencore Nickel Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Glencore Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Glencore Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Glencore Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sherritt International Corp

7.6.1 Sherritt International Corp Nickel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sherritt International Corp Nickel Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sherritt International Corp Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sherritt International Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sherritt International Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Eramet SA

7.7.1 Eramet SA Nickel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Eramet SA Nickel Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Eramet SA Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Eramet SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Eramet SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sumitomo Metal Mining

7.8.1 Sumitomo Metal Mining Nickel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining Nickel Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sumitomo Metal Mining Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sumitomo Metal Mining Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sumitomo Metal Mining Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Anglo American

7.9.1 Anglo American Nickel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Anglo American Nickel Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Anglo American Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Anglo American Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Anglo American Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Minara Resources

7.10.1 Minara Resources Nickel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Minara Resources Nickel Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Minara Resources Nickel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Minara Resources Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Minara Resources Recent Developments/Updates

8 Nickel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nickel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nickel

8.4 Nickel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Nickel Distributors List

9.3 Nickel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Nickel Industry Trends

10.2 Nickel Growth Drivers

10.3 Nickel Market Challenges

10.4 Nickel Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nickel by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Nickel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Nickel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Nickel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Nickel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Nickel

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Nickel by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Nickel by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Nickel by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Nickel by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nickel by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nickel by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Nickel by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Nickel by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”