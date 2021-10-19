Nickel Metal Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | MMC Norilsk Nickel, Vale SA, BHP Billiton

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled "(Nickel Metal Market)" by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nickel Metal report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nickel Metal market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nickel Metal market are mapped by the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nickel Metal market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nickel Metal market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

MMC Norilsk Nickel, Vale SA, BHP Billiton, Jinchuan Group, Glencore, Sherritt International Corp, Eramet SA, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Anglo American, Minara Resources

Market Segmentation by Product:

Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

Garnierite Smelting



Market Segmentation by Application:

Steel Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry



The Nickel Metal Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nickel Metal market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nickel Metal market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Nickel Metal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nickel Metal

1.2 Nickel Metal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nickel Metal Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

1.2.3 Garnierite Smelting

1.3 Nickel Metal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nickel Metal Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Steel Industry

1.3.3 Aerospace Industry

1.3.4 Electroplating Industry

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Nickel Metal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Nickel Metal Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Nickel Metal Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Nickel Metal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Nickel Metal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Nickel Metal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Nickel Metal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Nickel Metal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nickel Metal Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Nickel Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Nickel Metal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Nickel Metal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Nickel Metal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Nickel Metal Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Nickel Metal Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Nickel Metal Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Nickel Metal Production

3.4.1 North America Nickel Metal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Nickel Metal Production

3.5.1 Europe Nickel Metal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Nickel Metal Production

3.6.1 China Nickel Metal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Nickel Metal Production

3.7.1 Japan Nickel Metal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Nickel Metal Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Nickel Metal Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Nickel Metal Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Nickel Metal Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nickel Metal Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nickel Metal Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Nickel Metal Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Nickel Metal Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nickel Metal Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Nickel Metal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Nickel Metal Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Nickel Metal Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Nickel Metal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel

7.1.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.1.2 MMC Norilsk Nickel Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.1.3 MMC Norilsk Nickel Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 MMC Norilsk Nickel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 MMC Norilsk Nickel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Vale SA

7.2.1 Vale SA Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.2.2 Vale SA Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Vale SA Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Vale SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Vale SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BHP Billiton

7.3.1 BHP Billiton Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.3.2 BHP Billiton Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BHP Billiton Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BHP Billiton Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BHP Billiton Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Jinchuan Group

7.4.1 Jinchuan Group Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jinchuan Group Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Jinchuan Group Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Jinchuan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Glencore

7.5.1 Glencore Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.5.2 Glencore Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Glencore Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Glencore Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Glencore Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sherritt International Corp

7.6.1 Sherritt International Corp Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sherritt International Corp Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sherritt International Corp Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sherritt International Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sherritt International Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Eramet SA

7.7.1 Eramet SA Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.7.2 Eramet SA Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Eramet SA Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Eramet SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Eramet SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sumitomo Metal Mining

7.8.1 Sumitomo Metal Mining Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sumitomo Metal Mining Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sumitomo Metal Mining Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sumitomo Metal Mining Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Anglo American

7.9.1 Anglo American Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.9.2 Anglo American Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Anglo American Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Anglo American Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Anglo American Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Minara Resources

7.10.1 Minara Resources Nickel Metal Corporation Information

7.10.2 Minara Resources Nickel Metal Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Minara Resources Nickel Metal Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Minara Resources Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Minara Resources Recent Developments/Updates

8 Nickel Metal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nickel Metal Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nickel Metal

8.4 Nickel Metal Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Nickel Metal Distributors List

9.3 Nickel Metal Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Nickel Metal Industry Trends

10.2 Nickel Metal Growth Drivers

10.3 Nickel Metal Market Challenges

10.4 Nickel Metal Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nickel Metal by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Nickel Metal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Nickel Metal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Nickel Metal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Nickel Metal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Nickel Metal

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Metal by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Metal by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Metal by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Metal by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nickel Metal by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nickel Metal by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Nickel Metal by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Nickel Metal by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

