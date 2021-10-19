Refined Zinc Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Korea Zinc Group, Nyrstar, Hindustan Zinc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Refined Zinc Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2492746/global-refined-zinc-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Refined Zinc report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Refined Zinc market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Refined Zinc market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Refined Zinc market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Refined Zinc market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Refined Zinc market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Korea Zinc Group, Nyrstar, Hindustan Zinc, Glencore Xstrata, Votorantim, Boliden, Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals, Teck, China Minmetals Corp, Noranda Income Fund, Glencore, Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium

Market Segmentation by Product:

Zinc Powder

Zinc Ingot

Zinc Plate

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Steel Industry

Zinc Alloy

Rolled Zinc

Others



The Refined Zinc Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Refined Zinc market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Refined Zinc market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2492746/global-refined-zinc-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Refined Zinc market expansion?

What will be the global Refined Zinc market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Refined Zinc market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Refined Zinc market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Refined Zinc market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Refined Zinc market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Refined Zinc Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Refined Zinc

1.2 Refined Zinc Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Refined Zinc Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Zinc Powder

1.2.3 Zinc Ingot

1.2.4 Zinc Plate

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Refined Zinc Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Refined Zinc Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Steel Industry

1.3.3 Zinc Alloy

1.3.4 Rolled Zinc

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Refined Zinc Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Refined Zinc Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Refined Zinc Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Refined Zinc Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Refined Zinc Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Refined Zinc Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Refined Zinc Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Refined Zinc Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Refined Zinc Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Refined Zinc Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Refined Zinc Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Refined Zinc Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Refined Zinc Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Refined Zinc Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Refined Zinc Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Refined Zinc Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Refined Zinc Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Refined Zinc Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Refined Zinc Production

3.4.1 North America Refined Zinc Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Refined Zinc Production

3.5.1 Europe Refined Zinc Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Refined Zinc Production

3.6.1 China Refined Zinc Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Refined Zinc Production

3.7.1 Japan Refined Zinc Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Refined Zinc Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Refined Zinc Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Refined Zinc Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Refined Zinc Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Refined Zinc Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Refined Zinc Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Refined Zinc Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Refined Zinc Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Refined Zinc Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Refined Zinc Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Refined Zinc Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Refined Zinc Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Refined Zinc Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Korea Zinc Group

7.1.1 Korea Zinc Group Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.1.2 Korea Zinc Group Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Korea Zinc Group Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Korea Zinc Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Korea Zinc Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Nyrstar

7.2.1 Nyrstar Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nyrstar Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Nyrstar Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Nyrstar Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Nyrstar Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hindustan Zinc

7.3.1 Hindustan Zinc Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hindustan Zinc Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hindustan Zinc Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hindustan Zinc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hindustan Zinc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Glencore Xstrata

7.4.1 Glencore Xstrata Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Glencore Xstrata Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Glencore Xstrata Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Glencore Xstrata Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Glencore Xstrata Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Votorantim

7.5.1 Votorantim Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.5.2 Votorantim Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Votorantim Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Votorantim Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Votorantim Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Boliden

7.6.1 Boliden Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.6.2 Boliden Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Boliden Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Boliden Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Boliden Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals

7.7.1 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Teck

7.8.1 Teck Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.8.2 Teck Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Teck Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Teck Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Teck Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 China Minmetals Corp

7.9.1 China Minmetals Corp Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.9.2 China Minmetals Corp Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.9.3 China Minmetals Corp Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 China Minmetals Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 China Minmetals Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Noranda Income Fund

7.10.1 Noranda Income Fund Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.10.2 Noranda Income Fund Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Noranda Income Fund Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Noranda Income Fund Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Noranda Income Fund Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Glencore

7.11.1 Glencore Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.11.2 Glencore Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Glencore Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Glencore Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Glencore Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium

7.12.1 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Refined Zinc Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Refined Zinc Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Refined Zinc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Recent Developments/Updates

8 Refined Zinc Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Refined Zinc Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Refined Zinc

8.4 Refined Zinc Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Refined Zinc Distributors List

9.3 Refined Zinc Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Refined Zinc Industry Trends

10.2 Refined Zinc Growth Drivers

10.3 Refined Zinc Market Challenges

10.4 Refined Zinc Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Refined Zinc by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Refined Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Refined Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Refined Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Refined Zinc Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Refined Zinc

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Refined Zinc by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Refined Zinc by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Refined Zinc by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Refined Zinc by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Refined Zinc by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Refined Zinc by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Refined Zinc by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Refined Zinc by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2492746/global-refined-zinc-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”