High-strength Glass Fiber Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | NEG, Owens Corning, Jushi Group

The report titled Global High-strength Glass Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-strength Glass Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-strength Glass Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-strength Glass Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NEG, Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Sinoma Science Technology, Huatek New Material, Nanjing Fiberglass, CPIC Fiber, Sichuan Fiberglass Group, Taiwan Glass Ind, Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fiberglass Mesh Cloth

Fiberglass Plain Cloth

Fiberglass Square Cloth

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction Industry

Military

Wind Power

Sports Industry

Electronic

Others



The High-strength Glass Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-strength Glass Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-strength Glass Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-strength Glass Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-strength Glass Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-strength Glass Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-strength Glass Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-strength Glass Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 High-strength Glass Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-strength Glass Fiber

1.2 High-strength Glass Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fiberglass Mesh Cloth

1.2.3 Fiberglass Plain Cloth

1.2.4 Fiberglass Square Cloth

1.2.5 Others

1.3 High-strength Glass Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Wind Power

1.3.5 Sports Industry

1.3.6 Electronic

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High-strength Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High-strength Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High-strength Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High-strength Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High-strength Glass Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High-strength Glass Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High-strength Glass Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High-strength Glass Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High-strength Glass Fiber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High-strength Glass Fiber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High-strength Glass Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America High-strength Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High-strength Glass Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe High-strength Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High-strength Glass Fiber Production

3.6.1 China High-strength Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High-strength Glass Fiber Production

3.7.1 Japan High-strength Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High-strength Glass Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NEG

7.1.1 NEG High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.1.2 NEG High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NEG High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NEG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NEG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Owens Corning High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Owens Corning High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Jushi Group

7.3.1 Jushi Group High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jushi Group High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Jushi Group High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sinoma Science Technology

7.4.1 Sinoma Science Technology High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sinoma Science Technology High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sinoma Science Technology High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sinoma Science Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sinoma Science Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Huatek New Material

7.5.1 Huatek New Material High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huatek New Material High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Huatek New Material High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Huatek New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Huatek New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nanjing Fiberglass

7.6.1 Nanjing Fiberglass High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nanjing Fiberglass High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nanjing Fiberglass High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nanjing Fiberglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nanjing Fiberglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 CPIC Fiber

7.7.1 CPIC Fiber High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.7.2 CPIC Fiber High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 CPIC Fiber High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 CPIC Fiber Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CPIC Fiber Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sichuan Fiberglass Group

7.8.1 Sichuan Fiberglass Group High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sichuan Fiberglass Group High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sichuan Fiberglass Group High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sichuan Fiberglass Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sichuan Fiberglass Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Taiwan Glass Ind

7.9.1 Taiwan Glass Ind High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taiwan Glass Ind High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Taiwan Glass Ind High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Taiwan Glass Ind Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Taiwan Glass Ind Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass

7.10.1 Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass High-strength Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass High-strength Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass High-strength Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Recent Developments/Updates

8 High-strength Glass Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High-strength Glass Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-strength Glass Fiber

8.4 High-strength Glass Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High-strength Glass Fiber Distributors List

9.3 High-strength Glass Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High-strength Glass Fiber Industry Trends

10.2 High-strength Glass Fiber Growth Drivers

10.3 High-strength Glass Fiber Market Challenges

10.4 High-strength Glass Fiber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-strength Glass Fiber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High-strength Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High-strength Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High-strength Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High-strength Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High-strength Glass Fiber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High-strength Glass Fiber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High-strength Glass Fiber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High-strength Glass Fiber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High-strength Glass Fiber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-strength Glass Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-strength Glass Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-strength Glass Fiber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High-strength Glass Fiber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

