Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | ConocoPhillips, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke

The report titled Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Petroleum-based Needle Coke report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petroleum-based Needle Coke report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ConocoPhillips, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Indian Oil Company, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical, Fangda Carbon, Shanxi Jinzhou Group, CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical, Shandong Yida New Material, Sinosteel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Intermediate

Premium

Super Premium



Market Segmentation by Application:

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others



The Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Petroleum-based Needle Coke market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Petroleum-based Needle Coke industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Petroleum-based Needle Coke market?

Table of Contents:

1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petroleum-based Needle Coke

1.2 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Intermediate

1.2.3 Premium

1.2.4 Super Premium

1.3 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Graphite Electrode

1.3.3 Special Carbon Material

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Petroleum-based Needle Coke Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Petroleum-based Needle Coke Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Petroleum-based Needle Coke Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production

3.4.1 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production

3.5.1 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production

3.6.1 China Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production

3.7.1 Japan Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Petroleum-based Needle Coke Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ConocoPhillips

7.1.1 ConocoPhillips Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.1.2 ConocoPhillips Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ConocoPhillips Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ConocoPhillips Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 C-Chem

7.2.1 C-Chem Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.2.2 C-Chem Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.2.3 C-Chem Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 C-Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 C-Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Seadrift Coke

7.3.1 Seadrift Coke Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.3.2 Seadrift Coke Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Seadrift Coke Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Seadrift Coke Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Seadrift Coke Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 JXTG Holdings

7.4.1 JXTG Holdings Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.4.2 JXTG Holdings Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.4.3 JXTG Holdings Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 JXTG Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 JXTG Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sumitomo Corporation

7.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sumitomo Corporation Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sumitomo Corporation Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sumitomo Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sumitomo Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Indian Oil Company

7.7.1 Indian Oil Company Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.7.2 Indian Oil Company Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Indian Oil Company Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Indian Oil Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Indian Oil Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

7.8.1 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Fangda Carbon

7.9.1 Fangda Carbon Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fangda Carbon Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Fangda Carbon Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Fangda Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shanxi Jinzhou Group

7.10.1 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shanxi Jinzhou Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

7.11.1 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.11.2 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shandong Yida New Material

7.12.1 Shandong Yida New Material Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shandong Yida New Material Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shandong Yida New Material Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shandong Yida New Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shandong Yida New Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Sinosteel

7.13.1 Sinosteel Petroleum-based Needle Coke Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sinosteel Petroleum-based Needle Coke Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Sinosteel Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Sinosteel Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Developments/Updates

8 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Petroleum-based Needle Coke

8.4 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Distributors List

9.3 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Industry Trends

10.2 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Growth Drivers

10.3 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Challenges

10.4 Petroleum-based Needle Coke Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Petroleum-based Needle Coke Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Petroleum-based Needle Coke

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum-based Needle Coke by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

