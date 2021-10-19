North America LPG Vehicles Market Expected High Growth with Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

A wide-ranging North America LPG Vehicles Market survey report offers better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly relying for thriving in the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to make-up such a great market research report for the businesses. This market report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. With the worldwide North America LPG Vehicles market report, the best market opportunities are brought into light and forward well-organized information for the business to succeed in the market.

Market Scenario

LPG vehicles market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,836.72 million by 2027 from USD 1,134.73 million in 2019. Increasing demand for duel fuel vehicles that allows the customer to cut down their running cost of the vehicles is prominent factor that drives the growth of the market.

LPG vehicle is also known as propane or autogas vehicle. The LPG family contains various hydrocarbon gases which are liquefied with the help of pressurization process and then it is used as fuel in vehicles. The major benefit of using propane is that it shows best performance in cold weather. Moreover, these LPG vehicles are highly economical, clean, reliable, eco-friendly and safe.

Segmentation:

On the basis of vehicle intake system type, the market is segmented into LPG converter and mixer systems, LPG vapour phase injection (VPI), LPG liquid injection system (LPI) and LPG liquid phase direct injection (LPDI). Liquid Phase direct Injection (LPDI) holds largest market share in the North America LPG vehicles market, the rising conversion of vehicles has increased the demand for the liquid phase direct injection. This technology is highly eco-friendly and while filling LPG liquid in the vehicles it does not emits harmful gas in the environment.

On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into mono LPG and bio-fuel LPG. Bio fuel LPG has accounted largest segment as this fuel emits less carbon in the environment and also it enhances fuel efficiency.

The major players covered in the North America LPG Vehicles Market report are:

The major players covered in the report are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Daimler Trucks North America LLC, Turtle Top, Inc., Blue Bird Corporation, REV Group, StarCraft Bus, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. (A subsidiary of ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED) Commercial Truck of America, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. (A subsidiary of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

