Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Air Products and Chemicals, Linde Group, Atlas Copco

The report titled Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Air Products and Chemicals, Linde Group, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, General Electric, Kobelco Compressors, Chart Industries, IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NEUMAN & ESSER, Cryostar, Nikkiso, Chengdu Shenleng Liquefaction Plant Co.,Ltd., Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group, Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation, Suzhou Oxygen Plant Co.,ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 2×104Nm³/d

2×104Nm³/d – 500×104 Nm³/d

Above 500×104 Nm³/d



Market Segmentation by Application:

Small Natural Gas Gasification Station

Medium-sized Natural Gas Gasification Station

Large-scale Natural Gas Gasification Station



The Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 2×104Nm³/d

1.2.3 2×104Nm³/d – 500×104 Nm³/d

1.2.4 Above 500×104 Nm³/d

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Small Natural Gas Gasification Station

1.3.3 Medium-sized Natural Gas Gasification Station

1.3.4 Large-scale Natural Gas Gasification Station

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Production

2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Air Products and Chemicals

12.1.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals Overview

12.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Air Products and Chemicals Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Air Products and Chemicals Recent Developments

12.2 Linde Group

12.2.1 Linde Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Linde Group Overview

12.2.3 Linde Group Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Linde Group Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Linde Group Recent Developments

12.3 Atlas Copco

12.3.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Atlas Copco Overview

12.3.3 Atlas Copco Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Atlas Copco Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments

12.4 Ingersoll Rand

12.4.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ingersoll Rand Overview

12.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ingersoll Rand Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments

12.5 General Electric

12.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 General Electric Overview

12.5.3 General Electric Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 General Electric Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 General Electric Recent Developments

12.6 Kobelco Compressors

12.6.1 Kobelco Compressors Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kobelco Compressors Overview

12.6.3 Kobelco Compressors Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kobelco Compressors Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Kobelco Compressors Recent Developments

12.7 Chart Industries

12.7.1 Chart Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chart Industries Overview

12.7.3 Chart Industries Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chart Industries Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Chart Industries Recent Developments

12.8 IHI Corporation

12.8.1 IHI Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 IHI Corporation Overview

12.8.3 IHI Corporation Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IHI Corporation Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 IHI Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Overview

12.9.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.10 NEUMAN & ESSER

12.10.1 NEUMAN & ESSER Corporation Information

12.10.2 NEUMAN & ESSER Overview

12.10.3 NEUMAN & ESSER Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 NEUMAN & ESSER Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 NEUMAN & ESSER Recent Developments

12.11 Cryostar

12.11.1 Cryostar Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cryostar Overview

12.11.3 Cryostar Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Cryostar Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Cryostar Recent Developments

12.12 Nikkiso

12.12.1 Nikkiso Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nikkiso Overview

12.12.3 Nikkiso Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nikkiso Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Nikkiso Recent Developments

12.13 Chengdu Shenleng Liquefaction Plant Co.,Ltd.

12.13.1 Chengdu Shenleng Liquefaction Plant Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chengdu Shenleng Liquefaction Plant Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.13.3 Chengdu Shenleng Liquefaction Plant Co.,Ltd. Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Chengdu Shenleng Liquefaction Plant Co.,Ltd. Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Chengdu Shenleng Liquefaction Plant Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.14 Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group

12.14.1 Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group Overview

12.14.3 Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group Recent Developments

12.15 Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation

12.15.1 Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation Overview

12.15.3 Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Hangzhou Zhongtai Cryogenic Technology Corporation Recent Developments

12.16 Suzhou Oxygen Plant Co.,ltd.

12.16.1 Suzhou Oxygen Plant Co.,ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Suzhou Oxygen Plant Co.,ltd. Overview

12.16.3 Suzhou Oxygen Plant Co.,ltd. Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Suzhou Oxygen Plant Co.,ltd. Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Suzhou Oxygen Plant Co.,ltd. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Production Mode & Process

13.4 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Sales Channels

13.4.2 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Distributors

13.5 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Industry Trends

14.2 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Drivers

14.3 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Challenges

14.4 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

