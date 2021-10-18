Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | RS Medical, ComforTrac, DJO

“

The report titled Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

RS Medical, ComforTrac, DJO, Magister Corporation, Yuwell, Pettibon System, Core, Posture Pump, PMT, Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Jizhou Jiahe Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mechanical Type

Inflatable Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mechanical Type

1.2.3 Inflatable Type

1.3 Market by Distribution Channels

1.3.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channels

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Distribution Channels

5.1.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Historical Sales by Distribution Channels (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Forecasted Sales by Distribution Channels (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales Market Share by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Distribution Channels

5.2.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Historical Revenue by Distribution Channels (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Forecasted Revenue by Distribution Channels (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Price by Distribution Channels

5.3.1 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Price by Distribution Channels (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Price Forecast by Distribution Channels (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Distribution Channels

6.2.1 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Distribution Channels

7.2.1 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Distribution Channels

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Distribution Channels

9.2.1 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Distribution Channels

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Distribution Channels (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 RS Medical

11.1.1 RS Medical Corporation Information

11.1.2 RS Medical Overview

11.1.3 RS Medical Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 RS Medical Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 RS Medical Recent Developments

11.2 ComforTrac

11.2.1 ComforTrac Corporation Information

11.2.2 ComforTrac Overview

11.2.3 ComforTrac Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 ComforTrac Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 ComforTrac Recent Developments

11.3 DJO

11.3.1 DJO Corporation Information

11.3.2 DJO Overview

11.3.3 DJO Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 DJO Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 DJO Recent Developments

11.4 Magister Corporation

11.4.1 Magister Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Magister Corporation Overview

11.4.3 Magister Corporation Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Magister Corporation Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Magister Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 Yuwell

11.5.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

11.5.2 Yuwell Overview

11.5.3 Yuwell Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Yuwell Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Yuwell Recent Developments

11.6 Pettibon System

11.6.1 Pettibon System Corporation Information

11.6.2 Pettibon System Overview

11.6.3 Pettibon System Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Pettibon System Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Pettibon System Recent Developments

11.7 Core

11.7.1 Core Corporation Information

11.7.2 Core Overview

11.7.3 Core Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Core Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Core Recent Developments

11.8 Posture Pump

11.8.1 Posture Pump Corporation Information

11.8.2 Posture Pump Overview

11.8.3 Posture Pump Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Posture Pump Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Posture Pump Recent Developments

11.9 PMT

11.9.1 PMT Corporation Information

11.9.2 PMT Overview

11.9.3 PMT Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 PMT Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 PMT Recent Developments

11.10 Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Overview

11.10.3 Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Jiangsu Folee Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.11 Jizhou Jiahe Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

11.11.1 Jizhou Jiahe Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Jizhou Jiahe Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Overview

11.11.3 Jizhou Jiahe Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Jizhou Jiahe Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Jizhou Jiahe Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Production Mode & Process

12.4 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Sales Channels

12.4.2 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Distributors

12.5 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Industry Trends

13.2 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Drivers

13.3 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Challenges

13.4 Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Cervical Traction Devices for Home Use Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”