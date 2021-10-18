Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2027 | CareDx, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN

“

The report titled Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Transplant Monitoring Kits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Transplant Monitoring Kits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

CareDx, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Eurofins Scientific, JETA Molecular, ELITech Group SAS, Natera, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Biocare Health Resources, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biogenuix Medsystems, Genome Diagnostics, Sanbio

Market Segmentation by Product:

Molecular Assay Technologies

Sanger Sequencing

Non-molecular Assay Technologies



Market Segmentation by Application:

Independent Reference Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centres

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



The Transplant Monitoring Kits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Transplant Monitoring Kits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Transplant Monitoring Kits industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Transplant Monitoring Kits market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Molecular Assay Technologies

1.2.3 Sanger Sequencing

1.2.4 Non-molecular Assay Technologies

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Independent Reference Laboratories

1.3.3 Hospitals & Transplant Centres

1.3.4 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Transplant Monitoring Kits Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Transplant Monitoring Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CareDx

11.1.1 CareDx Corporation Information

11.1.2 CareDx Overview

11.1.3 CareDx Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 CareDx Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 CareDx Recent Developments

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

11.3 QIAGEN

11.3.1 QIAGEN Corporation Information

11.3.2 QIAGEN Overview

11.3.3 QIAGEN Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 QIAGEN Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 QIAGEN Recent Developments

11.4 Hologic Inc.

11.4.1 Hologic Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hologic Inc. Overview

11.4.3 Hologic Inc. Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Hologic Inc. Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Hologic Inc. Recent Developments

11.5 Eurofins Scientific

11.5.1 Eurofins Scientific Corporation Information

11.5.2 Eurofins Scientific Overview

11.5.3 Eurofins Scientific Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Eurofins Scientific Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Developments

11.6 JETA Molecular

11.6.1 JETA Molecular Corporation Information

11.6.2 JETA Molecular Overview

11.6.3 JETA Molecular Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 JETA Molecular Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 JETA Molecular Recent Developments

11.7 ELITech Group SAS

11.7.1 ELITech Group SAS Corporation Information

11.7.2 ELITech Group SAS Overview

11.7.3 ELITech Group SAS Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ELITech Group SAS Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 ELITech Group SAS Recent Developments

11.8 Natera

11.8.1 Natera Corporation Information

11.8.2 Natera Overview

11.8.3 Natera Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Natera Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Natera Recent Developments

11.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.9.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Corporation Information

11.9.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Overview

11.9.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Developments

11.10 Biocare Health Resources

11.10.1 Biocare Health Resources Corporation Information

11.10.2 Biocare Health Resources Overview

11.10.3 Biocare Health Resources Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Biocare Health Resources Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Biocare Health Resources Recent Developments

11.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.11.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Overview

11.11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

11.12 Biogenuix Medsystems

11.12.1 Biogenuix Medsystems Corporation Information

11.12.2 Biogenuix Medsystems Overview

11.12.3 Biogenuix Medsystems Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Biogenuix Medsystems Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Biogenuix Medsystems Recent Developments

11.13 Genome Diagnostics

11.13.1 Genome Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.13.2 Genome Diagnostics Overview

11.13.3 Genome Diagnostics Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Genome Diagnostics Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Genome Diagnostics Recent Developments

11.14 Sanbio

11.14.1 Sanbio Corporation Information

11.14.2 Sanbio Overview

11.14.3 Sanbio Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Sanbio Transplant Monitoring Kits Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Sanbio Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Transplant Monitoring Kits Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Transplant Monitoring Kits Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Transplant Monitoring Kits Production Mode & Process

12.4 Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Transplant Monitoring Kits Sales Channels

12.4.2 Transplant Monitoring Kits Distributors

12.5 Transplant Monitoring Kits Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Transplant Monitoring Kits Industry Trends

13.2 Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Drivers

13.3 Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Challenges

13.4 Transplant Monitoring Kits Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Transplant Monitoring Kits Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

