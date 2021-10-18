Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | TOMRA, Buhler, Meyer

“

The report titled Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated Food Sorting Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Food Sorting Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TOMRA, Buhler, Meyer, Duravant, Satake, SHIBUYA SEIKI, Cimbria (AGCO), GREEFA, Raytec Vision

Market Segmentation by Product:

Optical Sorting Machine

Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fruits

Vegetables

Seeds and Grains



The Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Food Sorting Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Food Sorting Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Optical Sorting Machine

1.2.3 Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fruits

1.3.3 Vegetables

1.3.4 Seeds and Grains

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Chinese Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 TOMRA

12.1.1 TOMRA Corporation Information

12.1.2 TOMRA Overview

12.1.3 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 TOMRA Recent Developments

12.2 Buhler

12.2.1 Buhler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Buhler Overview

12.2.3 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Buhler Recent Developments

12.3 Meyer

12.3.1 Meyer Corporation Information

12.3.2 Meyer Overview

12.3.3 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Meyer Recent Developments

12.4 Duravant

12.4.1 Duravant Corporation Information

12.4.2 Duravant Overview

12.4.3 Duravant Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Duravant Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Duravant Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Duravant Recent Developments

12.5 Satake

12.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

12.5.2 Satake Overview

12.5.3 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Satake Recent Developments

12.6 SHIBUYA SEIKI

12.6.1 SHIBUYA SEIKI Corporation Information

12.6.2 SHIBUYA SEIKI Overview

12.6.3 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 SHIBUYA SEIKI Recent Developments

12.7 Cimbria (AGCO)

12.7.1 Cimbria (AGCO) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cimbria (AGCO) Overview

12.7.3 Cimbria (AGCO) Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cimbria (AGCO) Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Cimbria (AGCO) Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Cimbria (AGCO) Recent Developments

12.8 GREEFA

12.8.1 GREEFA Corporation Information

12.8.2 GREEFA Overview

12.8.3 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 GREEFA Recent Developments

12.9 Raytec Vision

12.9.1 Raytec Vision Corporation Information

12.9.2 Raytec Vision Overview

12.9.3 Raytec Vision Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Raytec Vision Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 Raytec Vision Automated Food Sorting Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Raytec Vision Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Distributors

13.5 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”