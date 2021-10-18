Rolling Dies Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | OSG, Profiroll Technologies, TAIYA RDP Mould

“

The report titled Global Rolling Dies Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rolling Dies market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rolling Dies market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rolling Dies market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rolling Dies market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rolling Dies report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rolling Dies report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rolling Dies market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rolling Dies market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rolling Dies market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rolling Dies market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rolling Dies market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OSG, Profiroll Technologies, TAIYA RDP Mould, CJWinter Machine Technologies, Inc, Union Tool, Rollwalztechnik, Form G Tech, Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc., YAMAWA MFG, Heroslam S.A.L, Ningbo Henghui Thread Tools, Rolling Tools, Landis Solutions LLC, Stefan Hertweck, Precision Tool Group (PTG), Kadimi Tool, TED GROB Corp, Mayes & Warwick, Tesker Manufacturing Corporation, NAREX ROLL GmbH, Dongguan Jingding, Harold Habegger S.A, REED MACHINERY Inc, RLS Tooling, TNP Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Flat Thread Rolling Dies

Circular Dies

Planetary Thread Rolling Dies

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

White Goods

Others



The Rolling Dies Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rolling Dies market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rolling Dies market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rolling Dies market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rolling Dies industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rolling Dies market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rolling Dies market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rolling Dies market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Rolling Dies Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rolling Dies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flat Thread Rolling Dies

1.2.3 Circular Dies

1.2.4 Planetary Thread Rolling Dies

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rolling Dies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 White Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Rolling Dies Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Rolling Dies Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Rolling Dies Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rolling Dies Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Rolling Dies Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Rolling Dies Industry Trends

2.4.2 Rolling Dies Market Drivers

2.4.3 Rolling Dies Market Challenges

2.4.4 Rolling Dies Market Restraints

3 Global Rolling Dies Sales

3.1 Global Rolling Dies Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Rolling Dies Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Rolling Dies Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Rolling Dies Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Rolling Dies Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Rolling Dies Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Rolling Dies Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Rolling Dies Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Rolling Dies Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Rolling Dies Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Rolling Dies Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Rolling Dies Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Rolling Dies Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rolling Dies Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Rolling Dies Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Rolling Dies Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Rolling Dies Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rolling Dies Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Rolling Dies Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Rolling Dies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Rolling Dies Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Rolling Dies Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Rolling Dies Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rolling Dies Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rolling Dies Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rolling Dies Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Rolling Dies Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rolling Dies Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rolling Dies Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rolling Dies Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Rolling Dies Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rolling Dies Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Rolling Dies Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Rolling Dies Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Rolling Dies Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Rolling Dies Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Rolling Dies Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Rolling Dies Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Rolling Dies Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Rolling Dies Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Rolling Dies Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Rolling Dies Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Rolling Dies Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rolling Dies Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Rolling Dies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Rolling Dies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Rolling Dies Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Rolling Dies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Rolling Dies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Rolling Dies Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Rolling Dies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Rolling Dies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Rolling Dies Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Rolling Dies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Rolling Dies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Rolling Dies Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Rolling Dies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Rolling Dies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Rolling Dies Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Rolling Dies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Rolling Dies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Rolling Dies Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Rolling Dies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Rolling Dies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Rolling Dies Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Rolling Dies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Rolling Dies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Dies Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rolling Dies Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Rolling Dies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Rolling Dies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Rolling Dies Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Rolling Dies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Rolling Dies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Rolling Dies Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Rolling Dies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Rolling Dies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Rolling Dies Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Rolling Dies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Rolling Dies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Dies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 OSG

12.1.1 OSG Corporation Information

12.1.2 OSG Overview

12.1.3 OSG Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 OSG Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.1.5 OSG Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 OSG Recent Developments

12.2 Profiroll Technologies

12.2.1 Profiroll Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Profiroll Technologies Overview

12.2.3 Profiroll Technologies Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Profiroll Technologies Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.2.5 Profiroll Technologies Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Profiroll Technologies Recent Developments

12.3 TAIYA RDP Mould

12.3.1 TAIYA RDP Mould Corporation Information

12.3.2 TAIYA RDP Mould Overview

12.3.3 TAIYA RDP Mould Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TAIYA RDP Mould Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.3.5 TAIYA RDP Mould Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 TAIYA RDP Mould Recent Developments

12.4 CJWinter Machine Technologies, Inc

12.4.1 CJWinter Machine Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 CJWinter Machine Technologies, Inc Overview

12.4.3 CJWinter Machine Technologies, Inc Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CJWinter Machine Technologies, Inc Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.4.5 CJWinter Machine Technologies, Inc Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 CJWinter Machine Technologies, Inc Recent Developments

12.5 Union Tool

12.5.1 Union Tool Corporation Information

12.5.2 Union Tool Overview

12.5.3 Union Tool Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Union Tool Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.5.5 Union Tool Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Union Tool Recent Developments

12.6 Rollwalztechnik

12.6.1 Rollwalztechnik Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rollwalztechnik Overview

12.6.3 Rollwalztechnik Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rollwalztechnik Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.6.5 Rollwalztechnik Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Rollwalztechnik Recent Developments

12.7 Form G Tech

12.7.1 Form G Tech Corporation Information

12.7.2 Form G Tech Overview

12.7.3 Form G Tech Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Form G Tech Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.7.5 Form G Tech Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Form G Tech Recent Developments

12.8 Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc.

12.8.1 Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc. Overview

12.8.3 Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc. Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc. Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.8.5 Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc. Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc. Recent Developments

12.9 YAMAWA MFG

12.9.1 YAMAWA MFG Corporation Information

12.9.2 YAMAWA MFG Overview

12.9.3 YAMAWA MFG Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 YAMAWA MFG Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.9.5 YAMAWA MFG Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 YAMAWA MFG Recent Developments

12.10 Heroslam S.A.L

12.10.1 Heroslam S.A.L Corporation Information

12.10.2 Heroslam S.A.L Overview

12.10.3 Heroslam S.A.L Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Heroslam S.A.L Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.10.5 Heroslam S.A.L Rolling Dies SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Heroslam S.A.L Recent Developments

12.11 Ningbo Henghui Thread Tools

12.11.1 Ningbo Henghui Thread Tools Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ningbo Henghui Thread Tools Overview

12.11.3 Ningbo Henghui Thread Tools Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ningbo Henghui Thread Tools Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.11.5 Ningbo Henghui Thread Tools Recent Developments

12.12 Rolling Tools

12.12.1 Rolling Tools Corporation Information

12.12.2 Rolling Tools Overview

12.12.3 Rolling Tools Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Rolling Tools Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.12.5 Rolling Tools Recent Developments

12.13 Landis Solutions LLC

12.13.1 Landis Solutions LLC Corporation Information

12.13.2 Landis Solutions LLC Overview

12.13.3 Landis Solutions LLC Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Landis Solutions LLC Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.13.5 Landis Solutions LLC Recent Developments

12.14 Stefan Hertweck

12.14.1 Stefan Hertweck Corporation Information

12.14.2 Stefan Hertweck Overview

12.14.3 Stefan Hertweck Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Stefan Hertweck Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.14.5 Stefan Hertweck Recent Developments

12.15 Precision Tool Group (PTG)

12.15.1 Precision Tool Group (PTG) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Precision Tool Group (PTG) Overview

12.15.3 Precision Tool Group (PTG) Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Precision Tool Group (PTG) Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.15.5 Precision Tool Group (PTG) Recent Developments

12.16 Kadimi Tool

12.16.1 Kadimi Tool Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kadimi Tool Overview

12.16.3 Kadimi Tool Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kadimi Tool Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.16.5 Kadimi Tool Recent Developments

12.17 TED GROB Corp

12.17.1 TED GROB Corp Corporation Information

12.17.2 TED GROB Corp Overview

12.17.3 TED GROB Corp Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 TED GROB Corp Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.17.5 TED GROB Corp Recent Developments

12.18 Mayes & Warwick

12.18.1 Mayes & Warwick Corporation Information

12.18.2 Mayes & Warwick Overview

12.18.3 Mayes & Warwick Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Mayes & Warwick Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.18.5 Mayes & Warwick Recent Developments

12.19 Tesker Manufacturing Corporation

12.19.1 Tesker Manufacturing Corporation Corporation Information

12.19.2 Tesker Manufacturing Corporation Overview

12.19.3 Tesker Manufacturing Corporation Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Tesker Manufacturing Corporation Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.19.5 Tesker Manufacturing Corporation Recent Developments

12.20 NAREX ROLL GmbH

12.20.1 NAREX ROLL GmbH Corporation Information

12.20.2 NAREX ROLL GmbH Overview

12.20.3 NAREX ROLL GmbH Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 NAREX ROLL GmbH Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.20.5 NAREX ROLL GmbH Recent Developments

12.21 Dongguan Jingding

12.21.1 Dongguan Jingding Corporation Information

12.21.2 Dongguan Jingding Overview

12.21.3 Dongguan Jingding Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Dongguan Jingding Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.21.5 Dongguan Jingding Recent Developments

12.22 Harold Habegger S.A

12.22.1 Harold Habegger S.A Corporation Information

12.22.2 Harold Habegger S.A Overview

12.22.3 Harold Habegger S.A Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Harold Habegger S.A Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.22.5 Harold Habegger S.A Recent Developments

12.23 REED MACHINERY Inc

12.23.1 REED MACHINERY Inc Corporation Information

12.23.2 REED MACHINERY Inc Overview

12.23.3 REED MACHINERY Inc Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 REED MACHINERY Inc Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.23.5 REED MACHINERY Inc Recent Developments

12.24 RLS Tooling

12.24.1 RLS Tooling Corporation Information

12.24.2 RLS Tooling Overview

12.24.3 RLS Tooling Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 RLS Tooling Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.24.5 RLS Tooling Recent Developments

12.25 TNP Corporation

12.25.1 TNP Corporation Corporation Information

12.25.2 TNP Corporation Overview

12.25.3 TNP Corporation Rolling Dies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 TNP Corporation Rolling Dies Products and Services

12.25.5 TNP Corporation Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Rolling Dies Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Rolling Dies Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Rolling Dies Production Mode & Process

13.4 Rolling Dies Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Rolling Dies Sales Channels

13.4.2 Rolling Dies Distributors

13.5 Rolling Dies Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”