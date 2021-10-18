UV Disinfection Market In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Xenex

“

The report titled Global UV Disinfection Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UV Disinfection market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UV Disinfection market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UV Disinfection market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UV Disinfection market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UV Disinfection report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UV Disinfection report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UV Disinfection market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UV Disinfection market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UV Disinfection market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UV Disinfection market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UV Disinfection market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Xenex, Evoqua Water, Halma, UltraViolet Devices, Calgon Carbon, Atlantic Ultraviolet, Advanced UV, SUEZ, American Ultraviolet, Lumalier, LIT UV, UV Pure

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Pressure UV Disinfection

Low Pressure Amalgam UV Disinfection

Medium Pressure UV Disinfection



Market Segmentation by Application:

Municipal

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The UV Disinfection Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UV Disinfection market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UV Disinfection market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UV Disinfection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UV Disinfection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UV Disinfection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UV Disinfection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UV Disinfection market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UV Disinfection Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Pressure UV Disinfection

1.2.3 Low Pressure Amalgam UV Disinfection

1.2.4 Medium Pressure UV Disinfection

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global UV Disinfection, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 UV Disinfection Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global UV Disinfection Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global UV Disinfection Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global UV Disinfection Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top UV Disinfection Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top UV Disinfection Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key UV Disinfection Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global UV Disinfection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Disinfection Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global UV Disinfection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global UV Disinfection Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global UV Disinfection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 UV Disinfection Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers UV Disinfection Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into UV Disinfection Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 UV Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global UV Disinfection Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 UV Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global UV Disinfection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 UV Disinfection Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 UV Disinfection Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global UV Disinfection Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China UV Disinfection Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China UV Disinfection Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China UV Disinfection Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China UV Disinfection Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top UV Disinfection Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top UV Disinfection Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China UV Disinfection Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China UV Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China UV Disinfection Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China UV Disinfection Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China UV Disinfection Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China UV Disinfection Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China UV Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China UV Disinfection Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China UV Disinfection Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China UV Disinfection Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China UV Disinfection Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China UV Disinfection Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America UV Disinfection Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America UV Disinfection Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific UV Disinfection Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific UV Disinfection Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe UV Disinfection Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe UV Disinfection Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America UV Disinfection Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America UV Disinfection Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Disinfection Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.2 Trojan Technologies

12.2.1 Trojan Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Trojan Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Trojan Technologies UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Trojan Technologies UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.2.5 Trojan Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Xenex

12.3.1 Xenex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Xenex Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Xenex UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Xenex UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.3.5 Xenex Recent Development

12.4 Evoqua Water

12.4.1 Evoqua Water Corporation Information

12.4.2 Evoqua Water Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Evoqua Water UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Evoqua Water UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.4.5 Evoqua Water Recent Development

12.5 Halma

12.5.1 Halma Corporation Information

12.5.2 Halma Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Halma UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Halma UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.5.5 Halma Recent Development

12.6 UltraViolet Devices

12.6.1 UltraViolet Devices Corporation Information

12.6.2 UltraViolet Devices Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 UltraViolet Devices UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 UltraViolet Devices UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.6.5 UltraViolet Devices Recent Development

12.7 Calgon Carbon

12.7.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Calgon Carbon Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Calgon Carbon UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Calgon Carbon UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.7.5 Calgon Carbon Recent Development

12.8 Atlantic Ultraviolet

12.8.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Information

12.8.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.8.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Recent Development

12.9 Advanced UV

12.9.1 Advanced UV Corporation Information

12.9.2 Advanced UV Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Advanced UV UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Advanced UV UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.9.5 Advanced UV Recent Development

12.10 SUEZ

12.10.1 SUEZ Corporation Information

12.10.2 SUEZ Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SUEZ UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SUEZ UV Disinfection Products Offered

12.10.5 SUEZ Recent Development

12.12 Lumalier

12.12.1 Lumalier Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lumalier Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Lumalier UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lumalier Products Offered

12.12.5 Lumalier Recent Development

12.13 LIT UV

12.13.1 LIT UV Corporation Information

12.13.2 LIT UV Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 LIT UV UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LIT UV Products Offered

12.13.5 LIT UV Recent Development

12.14 UV Pure

12.14.1 UV Pure Corporation Information

12.14.2 UV Pure Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 UV Pure UV Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 UV Pure Products Offered

12.14.5 UV Pure Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 UV Disinfection Industry Trends

13.2 UV Disinfection Market Drivers

13.3 UV Disinfection Market Challenges

13.4 UV Disinfection Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 UV Disinfection Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”