C4ISR Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

C4ISR market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Command and Control Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the command and control segment has the highest market share of all the segments. The demand for C4ISR systems is expected to be driven by the increase in military expenditure and new procurement programs by countries such as, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Countries facing current threats, like territorial disputes and hostile neighbors, are also expected to drive the demand for such systems. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have highlighted the importance of C4ISR systems in modern warfare. As a result, many countries are currently focusing on developing their capabilities. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the C4ISR market, regionally, North is generating the highest revenue at present. North is a highly matured market with advanced infrastructure and it currently holds a large share of the market. The market in North is mainly driven by the US defense programs and investment and R&D on new platforms. The spends more than the next seven countries combined. The country spends on airborne, naval, and land programs. In order to collaborate with each platform, the Pentagon and military are spending on C4ISR systems for better communication and operation between the troops and remotely operated personnel, thus having a positive impact on the market.

Market Overview:

The C4ISR market was worth USD 124 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.

The control, command, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is growing due to factors, such as the increase in the number of security attacks, global terrorism, increasing demand for integrated solutions and interoperability, rise in asymmetric warfare and increasing use of technology (AESA) and unmanned platforms, which are expected to help the market to grow during the forecast period as well.

Increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, as well as the increasing need for short mission cycle time, shall lead to a growth in the market in the years to come.

Growth of the electro-magnetic environment and the growing integration of various components of the C4ISR systems are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Key Manufacturers Like

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

BAE Systems plc

Saab AB

Thales

Raytheon Systems Company LLC

L3 Technologies Inc.

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Harris Corporation

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC.

General Atomics