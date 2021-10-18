C4ISR Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“C4ISR Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. C4ISR market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Command and Control Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace
Currently, the command and control segment has the highest market share of all the segments. The demand for C4ISR systems is expected to be driven by the increase in military expenditure and new procurement programs by countries such as, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Countries facing current threats, like territorial disputes and hostile neighbors, are also expected to drive the demand for such systems. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have highlighted the importance of C4ISR systems in modern warfare. As a result, many countries are currently focusing on developing their capabilities. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.
North is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
In the C4ISR market, regionally, North is generating the highest revenue at present. North is a highly matured market with advanced infrastructure and it currently holds a large share of the market. The market in North is mainly driven by the US defense programs and investment and R&D on new platforms. The spends more than the next seven countries combined. The country spends on airborne, naval, and land programs. In order to collaborate with each platform, the Pentagon and military are spending on C4ISR systems for better communication and operation between the troops and remotely operated personnel, thus having a positive impact on the market.
C4ISR market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the C4ISR market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the C4ISR market have also been involved in the study.
Detailed TOC of C4ISR Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Platform
5.1.1 Air
5.1.2 Land
5.1.3 Naval
5.2 By Purpose
5.2.1 Communication
5.2.2 Command and Control
5.2.3 Computer
5.2.4 ISR
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North
5.3.2 South
5.3.2.1 Brazil
5.3.2.2 Argentina
5.3.2.3 Rest of South
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Europe
5.3.4.1 UK
5.3.4.2 Germany
5.3.4.3 France
5.3.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.3 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.4 BAE Systems plc
6.4.5 Saab AB
6.4.6 Thales-Raytheon Systems Company LLC
6.4.7 L3 Technologies Inc.
6.4.8 Rockwell Collins Inc.
6.4.9 Harris Corporation
6.4.10 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC.
6.4.11 General Atomics
6.4.12 General Dynamics Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
