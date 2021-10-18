Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market 2021 Opportunities, Demands, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Sales Area and Its Competitors by 2027

Breaking News

Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market” and its expanding nature. The Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The airport passenger boarding bridges market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.
  • The significant growth in air passenger traffic in the past decade has forced several countries to build new airports to increase their passenger handling capacities. The investments in airport infrastructure are helping the growth of the airport passenger boarding bridges market.
  • Safety on the ground is important for every airport and airline, but challenges lie in the confined gate and apron area. Accidents caused by passenger boarding bridges are urging the airlines to invest in other means to transport passengers to the aircraft.
  • Asia’s rapid growth in the commercial aviation sector has positioned the region as the largest and fastest growing in the world. The investments in airport infrastructure are increasing in the region, providing huge opportunities for the growth of the market in the years to c

    Key Manufacturers

  • ADELTE Group SL
  • CIMC
  • FMT SE
  • HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG
  • John Bean Technologies Corp.
  • MHI
  • TES
  • Shinmaywa Industries Ltd
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • UBS
  • Vataple Group Ltd
  • PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK
  • Ameribridge Inc

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Airport passenger boarding bridge is also known as air bridge, jet bridge, jet way, and sky bridge. Airport passenger boarding bridges are categorized based on type, technology, product, and structure.

    TOC of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Glass-walled Bridges Segment Expected to Dominate the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market

    To enhance passengers’ experience, and as a result of the good insulating properties of glass, many modernization programs in airports are underway, and as a part of this, airports authorities are looking to replace old steel passenger boarding systems with glass-walled varieties. This is a key reason for the increasing procurement of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges. This segment currently has a high market share, and the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period.

    Region to Grow with a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

    As of 2018, the North n region has the highest market share out of all the regions, due to a large number of airports in the country. But the an region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of tourists in the region, the countries in the region are investing highly in airport infrastructure, thereby, driving the growth of revenues from the region.

    Study objectives of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market trends that influence the global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges market

    Detailed TOC of Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Movable Passenger Boarding Bridge
    5.1.2 Fixed Passenger Boarding Bridge
    5.2 Technology
    5.2.1 Electro-mechanical
    5.2.2 Hydraulic
    5.3 Product
    5.3.1 Apron Drive Bridge
    5.3.2 Dual Boarding Bridge System
    5.3.3 Commuter Bridge
    5.3.4 Over-the-wing Bridge
    5.3.5 Nose-loader Bridge
    5.3.6 T-bridge
    5.4 Structure
    5.4.1 Steel-walled
    5.4.2 Glass-walled
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North
    5.5.1.1 US
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.1.4 Rest of North
    5.5.2
    5.5.2.1 UK
    5.5.2.2 France
    5.5.2.3 Germany
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Rest of
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 India
    5.5.3.2 China
    5.5.3.3 Japan
    5.5.3.4 South Korea
    5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 South
    5.5.4.1 Brazil
    5.5.4.2 Argentina
    5.5.4.3 Rest of South
    5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.5.5.2 UAE
    5.5.5.3 South Africa
    5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
    6.2 Vendor Market Share
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 ADELTE Group SL
    6.4.2 CIMC
    6.4.3 FMT SE
    6.4.4 HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG
    6.4.5 John Bean Technologies Corp.
    6.4.6 MHI-TES
    6.4.7 Shinmaywa Industries Ltd
    6.4.8 thyssenkrupp AG
    6.4.9 UBS
    6.4.10 Vataple Group Ltd
    6.4.11 PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK
    6.4.12 Ameribridge Inc

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

