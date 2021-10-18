AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market 2021 Analysis by Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions and forecast to 2024

“AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Airport Capacity Segment in Between 25 to 40 million is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the airport capacity segment in between 25 to 40 million is projected to have the largest share out of all the segments. Airports with a passenger handling capacity of 25-40 million have grown, with new airports entering this segment from the 15-25 million segment. The growing air travel demand, especially in Asia-Pacific, has forced several smaller airports to increase their passenger handling capacities. Chongqing Airport, Seoul Gimpo Airport, and Tokyo Narita Airport were among the top airports with passenger handling capacities of almost 40 million by the end of 2017. Earlier in March 2017, Narita International Airport introduced a new self-check-in baggage machine at the airport. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

South is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the airport baggage handling system market, regionally, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue currently. Brazil and Argentina are the largest markets for baggage handling systems in South . The South n aviation industry improved in 2016 and 2017, after a difficult year in 2015, when the aviation industry had to incur significant losses, due to the economic crisis in Brazil, which led to adverse currency fluctuations and weak commodity prices. With the introduction of the smart airport concept, airports, globally, are shifting toward automation. As the airports are being modernized in Argentina, demand is expected to be generated for new baggage handling systems that can increase the efficiency of airport terminal operation, thus having a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The airport baggage handling systems market was valued at USD 47.85 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 65.67 billion by 2024, while recording a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Worldwide air travel has grown at a historically sharp pace over the past two decades, with year-over-year passenger travel growth for the past five years averaging at 6.2%. Low air fares, growing living standards, and a growing middle class in large emerging markets, such as China and India, are major contributors to increased air travel. The increased traffic growth in the Asia-Pacific region is leading to an increased demand for more efficient airport baggage-handling systems in the region, and this is expected to help the market during the forecast period.

The increasing emphasis on airport security, as well as advanced technologies, in terms of passenger baggage screening, is expected to lead to the growth in the market in the years to come.

Establishing of new airports, as well as terminal expansion, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to c Key Manufacturers Like

