Aircraft Battery Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Aircraft Battery market” and its expanding nature. The Aircraft Battery market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Aircraft Battery market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Aircraft Battery market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aircraft Battery market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Aircraft Battery Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Aircraft Battery market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Aircraft Battery Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Aircraft Battery market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Aircraft Battery market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Aircraft Battery market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Aircraft Battery market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Aircraft Battery market players

Key Market Trends:

Li-ion Batteries Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace Due to the Adoption of More-Electric Concept

The shift toward all-electric aircraft is expected to generate demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. Due to this, the use of the lithium-ion battery is likely to increase at the highest rate, when compared to other types, during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are being used in Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and are also used in Airbus A380 to power its emergency lighting system. Also, Airbus initially planned to use Li-ion batteries in A-350, but following the few accidents in Boeing 787 due to Li-ion batteries, the OEM decided to use Ni-Cd batteries for A-350. Later, after considering the safety issues and other factors in detail, Airbus decided to install Li-ion batteries in A-350.

Asia-Pacific Region Currently Holds a Major Share in the Aircraft Battery Market

Asia-Pacific currently has the highest share in the aircraft battery market, due to the booming aviation industry in emerging economies, like China and India. As of January 2017, Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of the total Airbus deliveries, worldwide. There were more than 3,400 aircraft in service, with about 100 airlines across the region, and approximately 2,400 aircraft on order with Asia-Pacific customers, for future delivery. The company delivered about 367 new planes to 50 operators across the region in 2017. Also, increasing military aircraft procurements, along with a significant increase in military expenditures of the countries to strengthen their military strength, are expected to support the growth of the region in the aircraft battery market.

Study objectives of Aircraft Battery Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Aircraft Battery market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Aircraft Battery market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Aircraft Battery market trends that influence the global Aircraft Battery market

Detailed TOC of Aircraft Battery Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Lead Acid Battery

5.1.2 Nickel Cadmium Battery

5.1.3 Lithium-ion Battery

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Civil Aviation

5.2.2 Military Aviation

5.2.3 UAV

5.3 Supplier

5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer

5.3.2 Aftermarket

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Switzerland

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Qatar

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Tesla Industries Inc.

6.4.2 Concorde Battery Corporation

6.4.3 GS Yuasa Corporation

6.4.4 Kokam Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.4.6 True Blue Power

6.4.7 Saft Groupe SA

6.4.8 Sichuan Changhong Battery Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Meggitt PLC

6.4.10 EnerSys

6.4.11 EaglePitcher Technologies LLC

6.4.12 HBL Power Systems Ltd*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

