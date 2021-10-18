Airborne ISR Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

“Airborne ISR Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Airborne ISR market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Segment Trends

The unmanned segment of the airborne ISR market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Nowadays, the many ISR missions and border control missions are made easy due to the development of advanced UAVs. With the integration of electro-optic sensors, UAVs can be used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, along with a simultaneous transfer of data to the ground station. Recently, in February 2019, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received USD 14 million contract to develop a new UAV, Aethon that is to be designed for tactical, as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Though they have been used for over a decade, due to advancements in technology and ease of usage, the unmanned segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Geography Trends

The North n region of the airborne ISR market currently has the highest market share in 2018. With the on-going conflicts at the border with , the is in plans to increase its ISR capabilities to prevent drug trafficking organizations and illegal migration. In 2017, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) completed 635 drone missions with 5,625 hours of flight. CBP used unarmed MQ-9 Predator B drones that are equipped with cameras and sensors to monitor border crossers, drug trafficking, and other issues within 100 miles of the US borders. With such prevailing tensions between the and , the market of North is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The airborne ISR market is likely to grow moderately, due to the increasing use of airborne ISR and more countries adopting this technology for securing the borders.

Terrorism and cyber-attacks are the two top risks that are continuously hampering stabilizing actions, along with unstable geopolitics, like deteriorating relations between the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iran and border issues between India, China, and Pakistan, among others, which are majorly driving the demand for advanced border surveillance solutions that are impacting the airborne ISR market.

Advanced data integration with multi-level comparative analysis to provide data accuracy and management may provide new market opportunities for the airborne ISR mar Key Manufacturers Like

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3 Technologies Inc

BAE Systems PLC

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Saab AB

Harris Corporation

Airbus SE

General Dynamics Corporation