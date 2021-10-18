3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate by 2024

“3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Aircraft Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace
Weight is considered as the most important parameter, at every phase, in the design and development of an aircraft. The low, overall weight of an aircraft can result in less fuel consumption. Airlines operate at low-profit-margin and, hence, prefer aircraft that are fuel-efficient. Newer generation aircraft are highly fuel-efficient, due to the use of advanced materials to develop the components, parts, and overall airframe, without compromising on the strength and aerodynamics of an aircraft. For instance, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Arconic announced a two-year joint development agreement (JDA), in order to develop the next generation, advanced manufacturing processes and advanced materials. The two companies have planned to develop customized lightweight material systems and advanced manufacturing processes, like metal 3D printing, to advance current and next-generation aerospace and defense solutions. Due to the aforementioned factors, airlines are procuring newer generation aircraft, which may simultaneously drive the growth of the additive manufacturing sector. As of 2018, the aircraft segment holds the major share in the 3D printing for aerospace and defense market.
North is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth
The North region is expected record an increased growth in the market, during the forecast period. The Aerospace 3D printing market may witness an increase in the coming years, owing to the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as the an Aviation Safety Agency, toward the usage of more 3D printed parts for commercial jet engines. Developments by companies, such as GE and the Boeing Company, may propel the growth of 3D printing in North n. GE additive, as well as GE aviation, reported that they have received approval from the FAA for the first 3D printed parts, which are expected to be installed in the Genx – 2B commercial jet engines. Additionally, power door opening system (PDOS) brackets developed by GE have entered into mass production, and may be manufactured using the GE Additive Concept Laser M2 cruising multi-laser machines. Thus, the aforementioned developments may lead to a growth in aerospace 3D printing in North and have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market trends that influence the global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market
Detailed TOC of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Aircraft
5.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
5.1.3 Spacecraft
5.2 By Material
5.2.1 Metals
5.2.2 Polymer
5.2.3 Ceramics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2.1 China
5.3.2.2 Japan
5.3.2.3 India
5.3.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 United Kingdom
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 Germany
5.3.3.4 Rest of
5.3.4 Latin
5.3.4.1 Mexico
5.3.4.2 Brazil
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Stratasys Ltd
6.4.2 ExOne Co.
6.4.3 Materialise NV
6.4.4 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc
6.4.5 Ultimaker BV
6.4.6 ARCAM AB
6.4.7 MTU AERO ENGINE
6.4.8 Hoganas AB
6.4.9 3D Systems Corporation
6.4.10 EnvisionTEC GmbH
6.4.11 EOS GmbH
6.4.12 Moog Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
