Man Portable Military Electronics Market: 2021-2024 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

vijay.c

Man Portable Military Electronics

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Man Portable Military Electronics market” and its expanding nature. The Man Portable Military Electronics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The man-portable military electronics market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period (2019-2024), to reach a market value of USD 6.13 billion, by 2024.
  • Growing terrorist activities and increasing military spending by nations across the world are enabling the respective armies to procure more man-portable military electronic systems for enhancing their land-based warfare capabilities. These trends are expected to help the market during the forecast period.
  • The emphasis on the modernization of soldiers is growing in various countries. The focus on this is expected to drive in more investments for the man-portable military electronics market in the years to come.
  • Research in powered exoskeleton technologies is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to c

    Key Manufacturers

  • Harris Corporation
  • Collins Aerospace
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Safran
  • Thales SA
  • Codan
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Saab AB
  • Exelis
  • Cojot
  • Flir Systems
  • L3 Technologies Inc.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Man Portable Military Electronics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Man Portable Military Electronics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Man Portable Military Electronics market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • All electronic equipment that can be operated, while being carried by dismounted soldiers, are included in the study. The study includes all types of electronic systems that are incorporated in the body armors of soldiers and mounted on their helmets; this does not include rocket/grenade/missile-launching systems that are man-portable. However, the man-portable electronics that form the accessories of the launching systems are included.

    TOC of Man Portable Military Electronics Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Man Portable Military Electronics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Man Portable Military Electronics Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Man Portable Military Electronics market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Man Portable Military Electronics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Man Portable Military Electronics market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Man Portable Military Electronics market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Man Portable Military Electronics market players

    Key Market Trends:

    ISTAR Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace

    Currently, the communications segment of the market studied has the highest share out of all the segments. The increased use of man-pack radios by dismounted soldiers is the primary reason for the high share of this segment. However, growth rates are expected to be high in the ISTAR segment. ISTAR includes intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, as well as reconnaissance. ISTAR capabilities help in linking together several battlefield functions, to assist a combat force in deploying their sensors on the battlefield, as well as managing the information the unit gathers. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its high expected CAGR.

    Asia-Pacific expected to Record the Highest Growth

    By region, the North n market is generating the highest revenue at present, in the market studied. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be higher during the forecast period. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, like India, China, and Japan, are investing significant amounts in modernizing their armed forces. These modernization programs are further being boosted by the increasing defense spending from these countries, which collectively, has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

    Study objectives of Man Portable Military Electronics Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Man Portable Military Electronics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Man Portable Military Electronics market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Man Portable Military Electronics market trends that influence the global Man Portable Military Electronics market

    Detailed TOC of Man Portable Military Electronics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Communications
    5.1.2 ISTAR
    5.1.3 Command and Control
    5.1.4 Other Products
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.1.4 Rest of North
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.2 Germany
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 South
    5.2.4.1 Brazil
    5.2.4.2 Argentina
    5.2.4.3 Rest of South
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
    5.2.5.2 South Africa
    5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia
    5.2.5.4 Iran
    5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Market Share Analysis
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 Harris Corporation
    6.2.2 Collins Aerospace
    6.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation
    6.2.4 Safran
    6.2.5 Thales SA
    6.2.6 Codan
    6.2.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.
    6.2.8 Saab AB
    6.2.9 Exelis
    6.2.10 Cojot
    6.2.11 Flir Systems
    6.2.12 L3 Technologies Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

