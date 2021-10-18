Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market 2021 Analysis by Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions and forecast to 2024

Breaking News

vijay.c

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market” and its expanding nature. The Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The aerospace and defense telemetry market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period, 2019-2024, to reach a market value of USD 17.29 billion by 2024.
  • Growing usage of telemetry in military applications, like intercepted telemetry in guided missiles, land systems, armored vehicles, aircraft, marine ships, and UAVs is expected to augment the demand for telemetry during the forecast period.
  • Additionally, increase in defense spending due to various security threats imposed both externally and internally, increasing terrorist threats, the increasing interest of some nations toward world dominance, several border security issues, and volatile relations among nations are factors expected to support the growth of the concerned market.

    Key Manufacturers

  • BAE Systems plc
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • L3 Technologies, Inc.
  • Safran (ZODIAC Aerospace)
  • Cobham PLC
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • Kongsberg Gruppen
  • Orbit Communications Systems Ltd
  • AstroNova Inc.
  • Curtiss
  • Wright Corporation
  • Leonardo SpA
  • Raytheon Company

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Telemetry is the measurement and wireless data transmission of data from remote sources. Sensors measure physical data or electrical data that are converted into specific electrical voltages. Multiplexers combine these voltages with timing data into a single data stream for transmission to a remote receiver. At the reception, the data stream is separated into its original components and the data is displayed and processed according to user specifications.
  • In this report, the telemetry system used in the aerospace and defense sector has been studied. The report covers the various market dynamics on a regional and country basis. Aeronautical telemetry is used in military and commercial applications, like space exploration, rocketry, and flight testing, to enable real-time monitoring of environmental conditions in flying objects.

    TOC of Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Satellite Segment projected to grow at a High Pace

    Satellite telemetry is crucial for commercial as well as military flight test missions. These systems help in monitoring the data, which has been collected from onboard instrumentation over an RF link. Real-time data, as well as analysis of the data, has been proved to be crucial for the safety of the test pilots, and this requires a reliable high throughput link. Satellite communication is expected to witness a significant increase, primarily due to the growth in the usage of smart weapons as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. Also, missions, such as the launch of 104 satellites inside a single rocket by ISRO (India), will likely boost the satellite telemetry market’s growth during the forecast period.

    Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa expected to see the highest growth

    Currently, North dominates the aerospace and defense telemetry market, primarily due to high investment in the military and space sectors. However, the growth of Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Political tensions between Gulf countries have forced them to increase their defense spending for equipment modernization. Saudi Arabia, , the , and are revamping their commercial as well as military aviation sector. Demand for unmanned aerial vehicles is also high in the region. Such developments will likely generate demand for telemetry system in the region. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, like India, China, and Japan are investing huge amounts in modernizing their armed forces. The modernization programs are further boosted by the increasing defense spending from these countries, which collectively, has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

    Study objectives of Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market trends that influence the global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market

    Detailed TOC of Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Radio
    5.1.2 Satellite
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Aerospace
    5.2.2 Defense
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Russia
    5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 South
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Rest of South
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1
    5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Market Share Analysis
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 BAE Systems plc
    6.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
    6.2.3 L3 Technologies, Inc.
    6.2.4 Safran (ZODIAC Aerospace)
    6.2.5 Cobham PLC
    6.2.6 Honeywell International Inc.
    6.2.7 Thales Group
    6.2.8 Kongsberg Gruppen
    6.2.9 Orbit Communications Systems Ltd
    6.2.10 AstroNova Inc.
    6.2.11 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
    6.2.12 Leonardo SpA
    6.2.13 Raytheon Company

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

