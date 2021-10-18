Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Commercial Aircraft Seating market” and its expanding nature. The Commercial Aircraft Seating market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Commercial Aircraft Seating market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Commercial Aircraft Seating market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Regional Jets Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

In the segmentation by aircraft type, the narrow-body segment had the highest share out of all the segments in 2018, due to an increased number of narrow-body aircraft currently. However, the growth of the regional aircraft seating segment is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Although the revenues from the segment are very less compared to the other segments, the increased growth in the procurement of regional aircraft is expected to be a key growth driver for the same..

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the market

As of 2018, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share globally. Also, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft components, like seats, from countries, like China and India, which are key aviation hubs in the region, is the main driver for the growth of the region. Orders for new aircraft are also high in the region, propelling the growth of revenues from the same..

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

5.1.1 Wide-body Aircraft

5.1.2 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.1.3 Regional Aircraft

5.2 BY COMPONENT

5.2.1 Seat Actuators

5.2.2 Foams and Fittings

5.2.3 Other Components

5.3 BY SEAT TYPE

5.3.1 Economy Class Seats

5.3.2 Premium Economy Class Seats

5.3.3 Business Class Seats

5.3.4 First Class Seats

5.4 BY FIT

5.4.1 Line-fit

5.4.2 Retro-fit

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Collins Aerospace

6.4.3 STELIA Aerospace

6.4.4 RECARO Holding Gmbh

6.4.5 Aviointeriors SpA

6.4.6 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

6.4.7 ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

6.4.8 Geven

6.4.9 Acro Aircraft Seating

6.4.10 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd

6.4.11 LIFT by EnCore

6.4.12 Jamco Corp

* List not exhaustive

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

