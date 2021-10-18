Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Breaking News

Uncategorized
vijay.c

Commercial Aircraft Seating

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Commercial Aircraft Seating market” and its expanding nature. The Commercial Aircraft Seating market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The commercial aircraft seating market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period (2019 and 2024) to reach a market value of USD 9.95 billion by 2024.
  • Growing air passenger traffic is the main driver for the market, currently. Due to the demand generated by this growing traffic, the commercial aircraft orders are showing healthy growth, and simultaneously, the market for commercial aircraft seating is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period.
  • The development of new lightweight materials may provide new opportunities for the growth of the aircraft seating market, and may also help the growth of the aviation market by providing more savings to the airlines
  • The complexities in supply chain are becoming a challenge for the aircraft seating manufacturers to increase their revenues. Measures are being taken to ensure that there are no disruptions in the supply chain of individual components, thereby ensuring smooth delivery of the complete aircraft.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd
  • Collins Aerospace
  • STELIA Aerospace
  • RECARO Holding Gmbh
  • Aviointeriors SpA
  • Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)
  • ZIM Flugsitz GmbH
  • Geven
  • Acro Aircraft Seating
  • Thompson Aero Seating Ltd
  • LIFT by EnCore
  • Jamco Corp*

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Commercial Aircraft Seating market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The scope of the study is restricted to seats and their accessories, like the seat belt, seat frame/stand, actuators, cushions, cushion covers, hand rests, headrests, and assembly parts and systems. Electrical supplies, electronic components, and IFEC components that are installed inside the seat are not included in the study. Commercial aircraft seating is only considered in the study. The seatings of general aviation and military aviation are not considered.

    TOC of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Commercial Aircraft Seating market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Commercial Aircraft Seating market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Commercial Aircraft Seating market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Commercial Aircraft Seating market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Commercial Aircraft Seating market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Regional Jets Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

    In the segmentation by aircraft type, the narrow-body segment had the highest share out of all the segments in 2018, due to an increased number of narrow-body aircraft currently. However, the growth of the regional aircraft seating segment is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Although the revenues from the segment are very less compared to the other segments, the increased growth in the procurement of regional aircraft is expected to be a key growth driver for the same..

    Asia-Pacific to Dominate the market

    As of 2018, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share globally. Also, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft components, like seats, from countries, like China and India, which are key aviation hubs in the region, is the main driver for the growth of the region. Orders for new aircraft are also high in the region, propelling the growth of revenues from the same..

    Study objectives of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Commercial Aircraft Seating market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Commercial Aircraft Seating market trends that influence the global Commercial Aircraft Seating market

    Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 BY AIRCRAFT TYPE
    5.1.1 Wide-body Aircraft
    5.1.2 Narrow-body Aircraft
    5.1.3 Regional Aircraft
    5.2 BY COMPONENT
    5.2.1 Seat Actuators
    5.2.2 Foams and Fittings
    5.2.3 Other Components
    5.3 BY SEAT TYPE
    5.3.1 Economy Class Seats
    5.3.2 Premium Economy Class Seats
    5.3.3 Business Class Seats
    5.3.4 First Class Seats
    5.4 BY FIT
    5.4.1 Line-fit
    5.4.2 Retro-fit
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 United States
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.5.2.2 Germany
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Russia
    5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 India
    5.5.3.3 Japan
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 South America
    5.5.4.1 Brazil
    5.5.4.2 Argentina
    5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates
    5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.5.5.3 South Africa
    5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd
    6.4.2 Collins Aerospace
    6.4.3 STELIA Aerospace
    6.4.4 RECARO Holding Gmbh
    6.4.5 Aviointeriors SpA
    6.4.6 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)
    6.4.7 ZIM Flugsitz GmbH
    6.4.8 Geven
    6.4.9 Acro Aircraft Seating
    6.4.10 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd
    6.4.11 LIFT by EnCore
    6.4.12 Jamco Corp
    * List not exhaustive

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

