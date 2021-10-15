Fitness Equipment Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | iFIT Health and Fitness, Life Fitness, Technogym

“

The report titled Global Fitness Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fitness Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fitness Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fitness Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fitness Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fitness Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fitness Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fitness Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fitness Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fitness Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fitness Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fitness Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

iFIT Health and Fitness, Life Fitness, Technogym, Peloton, Precor, Johnson Health Tech, Nautilus, Dyaco, Impulse, True Fitness, Shuhua Sports, Shanxi Orient, WaterRower, Yijian, WNQ Fitness, BH Fitness, Landice

Market Segmentation by Product:

Treadmill

Exercise Bike

Elliptical Machine

Rowing Machine

Strength Equipment

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household Use

Commercial Use



The Fitness Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fitness Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fitness Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fitness Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fitness Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fitness Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fitness Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fitness Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fitness Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fitness Equipment

1.2 Fitness Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fitness Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Treadmill

1.2.3 Exercise Bike

1.2.4 Elliptical Machine

1.2.5 Rowing Machine

1.2.6 Strength Equipment

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Fitness Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fitness Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Household Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Fitness Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fitness Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Fitness Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Fitness Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Fitness Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Fitness Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Fitness Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 China Taiwan Fitness Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fitness Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fitness Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Fitness Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fitness Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Fitness Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fitness Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fitness Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Fitness Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Fitness Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fitness Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Fitness Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Fitness Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Fitness Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Fitness Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 China Taiwan Fitness Equipment Production

3.8.1 China Taiwan Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 China Taiwan Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Fitness Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Fitness Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Fitness Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Fitness Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fitness Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fitness Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Fitness Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fitness Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fitness Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Fitness Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fitness Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Fitness Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 iFIT Health and Fitness

7.1.1 iFIT Health and Fitness Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 iFIT Health and Fitness Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 iFIT Health and Fitness Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 iFIT Health and Fitness Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 iFIT Health and Fitness Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Life Fitness

7.2.1 Life Fitness Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Life Fitness Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Life Fitness Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Life Fitness Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Life Fitness Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Technogym

7.3.1 Technogym Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 Technogym Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Technogym Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Technogym Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Technogym Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Peloton

7.4.1 Peloton Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Peloton Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Peloton Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Peloton Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Peloton Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Precor

7.5.1 Precor Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Precor Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Precor Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Precor Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Precor Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Johnson Health Tech

7.6.1 Johnson Health Tech Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Johnson Health Tech Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Johnson Health Tech Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Johnson Health Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Johnson Health Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nautilus

7.7.1 Nautilus Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nautilus Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nautilus Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nautilus Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nautilus Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dyaco

7.8.1 Dyaco Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dyaco Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dyaco Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dyaco Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dyaco Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Impulse

7.9.1 Impulse Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Impulse Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Impulse Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Impulse Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Impulse Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 True Fitness

7.10.1 True Fitness Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 True Fitness Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 True Fitness Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 True Fitness Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 True Fitness Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shuhua Sports

7.11.1 Shuhua Sports Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shuhua Sports Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shuhua Sports Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shuhua Sports Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shuhua Sports Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shanxi Orient

7.12.1 Shanxi Orient Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanxi Orient Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shanxi Orient Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shanxi Orient Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shanxi Orient Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 WaterRower

7.13.1 WaterRower Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 WaterRower Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 WaterRower Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 WaterRower Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 WaterRower Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Yijian

7.14.1 Yijian Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yijian Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Yijian Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Yijian Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Yijian Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 WNQ Fitness

7.15.1 WNQ Fitness Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.15.2 WNQ Fitness Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.15.3 WNQ Fitness Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 WNQ Fitness Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 WNQ Fitness Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 BH Fitness

7.16.1 BH Fitness Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 BH Fitness Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.16.3 BH Fitness Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 BH Fitness Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 BH Fitness Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Landice

7.17.1 Landice Fitness Equipment Corporation Information

7.17.2 Landice Fitness Equipment Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Landice Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Landice Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Landice Recent Developments/Updates

8 Fitness Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fitness Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fitness Equipment

8.4 Fitness Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Fitness Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Fitness Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Fitness Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Fitness Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Fitness Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Fitness Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fitness Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 China Taiwan Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Fitness Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fitness Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fitness Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fitness Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fitness Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fitness Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fitness Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fitness Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fitness Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

