Human Organs-on-Chips Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos

The report titled Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Human Organs-on-Chips report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Human Organs-on-Chips report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Human Organs-on-Chips market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Nortis, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., Kirkstall, Cherry Biotech SAS, Else Kooi Laboratory

Market Segmentation by Product:

Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Vessel-on-a-chip

Other Organs



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Others



The Human Organs-on-Chips Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Human Organs-on-Chips market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Human Organs-on-Chips market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Human Organs-on-Chips market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Human Organs-on-Chips industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Human Organs-on-Chips market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Human Organs-on-Chips market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Human Organs-on-Chips market?

Table of Contents:

1 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Human Organs-on-Chips

1.2 Human Organs-on-Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Brain-on-a-chip

1.2.3 Liver-on-a-chip

1.2.4 Kidney-on-a-chip

1.2.5 Lung-on-a-chip

1.2.6 Heart-on-a-chip

1.2.7 Intestine-on-a-chip

1.2.8 Vessel-on-a-chip

1.2.9 Other Organs

1.3 Human Organs-on-Chips Segment by End User

1.3.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Comparison by End User: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.3.3 Academic & Research Institutes

1.3.4 Cosmetics Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Human Organs-on-Chips Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Human Organs-on-Chips Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Human Organs-on-Chips Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Historic Market Analysis by End User

5.1 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Sales Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Revenue Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Human Organs-on-Chips Price by End User (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Emulate

6.1.1 Emulate Corporation Information

6.1.2 Emulate Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Emulate Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Emulate Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Emulate Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 TissUse

6.2.1 TissUse Corporation Information

6.2.2 TissUse Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 TissUse Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 TissUse Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.2.5 TissUse Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Hesperos

6.3.1 Hesperos Corporation Information

6.3.2 Hesperos Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Hesperos Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Hesperos Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Hesperos Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 CN Bio Innovations

6.4.1 CN Bio Innovations Corporation Information

6.4.2 CN Bio Innovations Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 CN Bio Innovations Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 CN Bio Innovations Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.4.5 CN Bio Innovations Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Tara Biosystems

6.5.1 Tara Biosystems Corporation Information

6.5.2 Tara Biosystems Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Tara Biosystems Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Tara Biosystems Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Tara Biosystems Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Draper Laboratory

6.6.1 Draper Laboratory Corporation Information

6.6.2 Draper Laboratory Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Draper Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Draper Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Draper Laboratory Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Mimetas

6.6.1 Mimetas Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mimetas Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Mimetas Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Mimetas Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Mimetas Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Nortis

6.8.1 Nortis Corporation Information

6.8.2 Nortis Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Nortis Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Nortis Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Nortis Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

6.9.1 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Kirkstall

6.10.1 Kirkstall Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kirkstall Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Kirkstall Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Kirkstall Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Kirkstall Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Cherry Biotech SAS

6.11.1 Cherry Biotech SAS Corporation Information

6.11.2 Cherry Biotech SAS Human Organs-on-Chips Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Cherry Biotech SAS Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Cherry Biotech SAS Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Cherry Biotech SAS Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Else Kooi Laboratory

6.12.1 Else Kooi Laboratory Corporation Information

6.12.2 Else Kooi Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Else Kooi Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Else Kooi Laboratory Human Organs-on-Chips Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Else Kooi Laboratory Recent Developments/Updates

7 Human Organs-on-Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Human Organs-on-Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Human Organs-on-Chips

7.4 Human Organs-on-Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Human Organs-on-Chips Distributors List

8.3 Human Organs-on-Chips Customers

9 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Dynamics

9.1 Human Organs-on-Chips Industry Trends

9.2 Human Organs-on-Chips Growth Drivers

9.3 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Challenges

9.4 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Human Organs-on-Chips by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Human Organs-on-Chips by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Estimates and Projections by End User

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Human Organs-on-Chips by End User (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Human Organs-on-Chips by End User (2022-2027)

10.3 Human Organs-on-Chips Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Human Organs-on-Chips by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Human Organs-on-Chips by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

