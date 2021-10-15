Industrial Chillers Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Johnson Controls, Mitsubshi, Daikin

“

The report titled Global Industrial Chillers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Chillers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Chillers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Chillers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Chillers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Chillers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Chillers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Chillers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Chillers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Chillers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Chillers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Chillers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Johnson Controls, Mitsubshi, Daikin, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Parker Hannifin, Dunham-Bush, Bosch, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Orion Machinery, Legacy Chillers, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Outlet Temperature: -25℃ ~ -5℃

Outlet Temperature: -25℃ ~ -45℃

Outlet Temperature: Lower than -45℃



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage



The Industrial Chillers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Chillers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Chillers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Chillers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Chillers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Chillers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Chillers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Chillers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Chillers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Chillers

1.2 Industrial Chillers Segment by Outlet Temperature

1.2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Outlet Temperature 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Outlet Temperature: -25℃ ~ -5℃

1.2.3 Outlet Temperature: -25℃ ~ -45℃

1.2.4 Outlet Temperature: Lower than -45℃

1.3 Industrial Chillers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Chillers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Food and Beverage

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Chillers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Chillers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Chillers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Chillers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Chillers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Chillers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Chillers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Chillers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Chillers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Chillers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Chillers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Chillers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Chillers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Chillers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Chillers Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Chillers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Chillers Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Chillers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Chillers Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Chillers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Chillers Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Chillers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Chillers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Chillers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Chillers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Chillers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Chillers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Chillers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Chillers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Chillers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Outlet Temperature

5.1 Global Industrial Chillers Production Market Share by Outlet Temperature (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Chillers Revenue Market Share by Outlet Temperature (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Chillers Price by Outlet Temperature (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Chillers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Chillers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.1.1 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mitsubshi

7.2.1 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mitsubshi Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mitsubshi Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mitsubshi Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Daikin

7.3.1 Daikin Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Daikin Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Daikin Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Daikin Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Daikin Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

7.4.1 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Parker Hannifin

7.5.1 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Parker Hannifin Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Parker Hannifin Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dunham-Bush

7.6.1 Dunham-Bush Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dunham-Bush Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dunham-Bush Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dunham-Bush Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dunham-Bush Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bosch

7.7.1 Bosch Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bosch Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bosch Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dimplex Thermal Solutions

7.8.1 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Orion Machinery

7.9.1 Orion Machinery Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Orion Machinery Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Orion Machinery Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Orion Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Orion Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Legacy Chillers, Inc.

7.10.1 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Industrial Chillers Corporation Information

7.10.2 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Industrial Chillers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Industrial Chillers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Legacy Chillers, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Chillers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Chillers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Chillers

8.4 Industrial Chillers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Chillers Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Chillers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Chillers Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Chillers Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Chillers Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Chillers Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Chillers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Chillers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Chillers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Chillers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Chillers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Chillers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Chillers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Chillers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Chillers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Chillers by Country

13 Forecast by Outlet Temperature and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Outlet Temperature (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Chillers by Outlet Temperature (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Chillers by Outlet Temperature (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Chillers by Outlet Temperature (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Chillers by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”