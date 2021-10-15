Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | ASCO, Kendrion, Danfoss

“

The report titled Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ASCO, Kendrion, Danfoss, Parker, Burkert, SMC, Norgren, CKD, CEME, Sirai, Saginomiya, ODE, Takasago Electric, YPC, Aignep, Airtac Automatic Industrial, Automax, Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd., BÜrkert Fluid Control Systems, Camozzi, Clippard

Market Segmentation by Product:

2-Way

3-Way

4-Way

5-Way

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Manufacturing

Energy Industry

Others



The Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Overview

1.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Product Overview

1.2 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 2-Way

1.2.2 3-Way

1.2.3 4-Way

1.2.4 5-Way

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves by Application

4.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Manufacturing

4.1.2 Energy Industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves by Country

5.1 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves by Country

6.1 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves by Country

8.1 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Business

10.1 ASCO

10.1.1 ASCO Corporation Information

10.1.2 ASCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ASCO Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ASCO Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.1.5 ASCO Recent Development

10.2 Kendrion

10.2.1 Kendrion Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kendrion Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kendrion Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kendrion Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.2.5 Kendrion Recent Development

10.3 Danfoss

10.3.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.3.2 Danfoss Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Danfoss Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Danfoss Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.3.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.4 Parker

10.4.1 Parker Corporation Information

10.4.2 Parker Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Parker Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Parker Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.4.5 Parker Recent Development

10.5 Burkert

10.5.1 Burkert Corporation Information

10.5.2 Burkert Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Burkert Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Burkert Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.5.5 Burkert Recent Development

10.6 SMC

10.6.1 SMC Corporation Information

10.6.2 SMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SMC Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SMC Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.6.5 SMC Recent Development

10.7 Norgren

10.7.1 Norgren Corporation Information

10.7.2 Norgren Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Norgren Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Norgren Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.7.5 Norgren Recent Development

10.8 CKD

10.8.1 CKD Corporation Information

10.8.2 CKD Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 CKD Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 CKD Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.8.5 CKD Recent Development

10.9 CEME

10.9.1 CEME Corporation Information

10.9.2 CEME Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CEME Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 CEME Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.9.5 CEME Recent Development

10.10 Sirai

10.10.1 Sirai Corporation Information

10.10.2 Sirai Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sirai Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Sirai Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.10.5 Sirai Recent Development

10.11 Saginomiya

10.11.1 Saginomiya Corporation Information

10.11.2 Saginomiya Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Saginomiya Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Saginomiya Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.11.5 Saginomiya Recent Development

10.12 ODE

10.12.1 ODE Corporation Information

10.12.2 ODE Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ODE Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ODE Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.12.5 ODE Recent Development

10.13 Takasago Electric

10.13.1 Takasago Electric Corporation Information

10.13.2 Takasago Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Takasago Electric Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Takasago Electric Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.13.5 Takasago Electric Recent Development

10.14 YPC

10.14.1 YPC Corporation Information

10.14.2 YPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 YPC Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 YPC Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.14.5 YPC Recent Development

10.15 Aignep

10.15.1 Aignep Corporation Information

10.15.2 Aignep Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Aignep Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Aignep Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.15.5 Aignep Recent Development

10.16 Airtac Automatic Industrial

10.16.1 Airtac Automatic Industrial Corporation Information

10.16.2 Airtac Automatic Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Airtac Automatic Industrial Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Airtac Automatic Industrial Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.16.5 Airtac Automatic Industrial Recent Development

10.17 Automax

10.17.1 Automax Corporation Information

10.17.2 Automax Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Automax Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Automax Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.17.5 Automax Recent Development

10.18 Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd.

10.18.1 Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.18.2 Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd. Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd. Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.18.5 Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

10.19 BÜrkert Fluid Control Systems

10.19.1 BÜrkert Fluid Control Systems Corporation Information

10.19.2 BÜrkert Fluid Control Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 BÜrkert Fluid Control Systems Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 BÜrkert Fluid Control Systems Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.19.5 BÜrkert Fluid Control Systems Recent Development

10.20 Camozzi

10.20.1 Camozzi Corporation Information

10.20.2 Camozzi Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Camozzi Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Camozzi Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.20.5 Camozzi Recent Development

10.21 Clippard

10.21.1 Clippard Corporation Information

10.21.2 Clippard Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Clippard Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Clippard Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Products Offered

10.21.5 Clippard Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Distributors

12.3 Pneumatic Direct Operated Solenoid Valves Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”