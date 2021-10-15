Sports Shorts Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | Nike, Adidas, lululemon

“

The report titled Global Sports Shorts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Shorts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Shorts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Shorts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Shorts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Shorts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3668583/global-sports-shorts-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Shorts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Shorts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Shorts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Shorts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Shorts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Shorts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nike, Adidas, lululemon, The north face, Puma, Avia, Prince, Reebok, Jockey, Li Ning, Columbia, Under Armour, Majestic, Oakley, Scott, Hongxing Erke, 361sports

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cotton

Nylon

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Sports Shorts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Shorts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Shorts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Shorts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Shorts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Shorts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Shorts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Shorts market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3668583/global-sports-shorts-market

Table of Contents:

1 Sports Shorts Market Overview

1.1 Sports Shorts Product Overview

1.2 Sports Shorts Market Segment by Material

1.2.1 Cotton

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Sports Shorts Market Size by Material

1.3.1 Global Sports Shorts Market Size Overview by Material (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Sports Shorts Historic Market Size Review by Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown in Value by Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Sports Shorts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Sports Shorts Forecasted Market Size by Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown in Value by Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Sports Shorts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Material

1.4.1 North America Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

2 Global Sports Shorts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sports Shorts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sports Shorts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Sports Shorts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Shorts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sports Shorts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Shorts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Shorts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sports Shorts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Shorts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sports Shorts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Sports Shorts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Sports Shorts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sports Shorts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sports Shorts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sports Shorts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Sports Shorts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Sports Shorts by Sales Channel

4.1 Sports Shorts Market Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global Sports Shorts Market Size by Sales Channel

4.2.1 Global Sports Shorts Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Shorts Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Sports Shorts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Sports Shorts Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Sports Shorts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel

4.3.1 North America Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5 North America Sports Shorts by Country

5.1 North America Sports Shorts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Sports Shorts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Sports Shorts by Country

6.1 Europe Sports Shorts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Sports Shorts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Sports Shorts by Country

8.1 Latin America Sports Shorts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Sports Shorts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Shorts Business

10.1 Nike

10.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nike Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nike Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.1.5 Nike Recent Development

10.2 Adidas

10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.2.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Adidas Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Adidas Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.3 lululemon

10.3.1 lululemon Corporation Information

10.3.2 lululemon Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 lululemon Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 lululemon Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.3.5 lululemon Recent Development

10.4 The north face

10.4.1 The north face Corporation Information

10.4.2 The north face Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 The north face Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 The north face Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.4.5 The north face Recent Development

10.5 Puma

10.5.1 Puma Corporation Information

10.5.2 Puma Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Puma Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Puma Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.5.5 Puma Recent Development

10.6 Avia

10.6.1 Avia Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avia Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Avia Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Avia Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.6.5 Avia Recent Development

10.7 Prince

10.7.1 Prince Corporation Information

10.7.2 Prince Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Prince Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Prince Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.7.5 Prince Recent Development

10.8 Reebok

10.8.1 Reebok Corporation Information

10.8.2 Reebok Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Reebok Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Reebok Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.8.5 Reebok Recent Development

10.9 Jockey

10.9.1 Jockey Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jockey Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Jockey Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Jockey Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.9.5 Jockey Recent Development

10.10 Li Ning

10.10.1 Li Ning Corporation Information

10.10.2 Li Ning Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Li Ning Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Li Ning Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.10.5 Li Ning Recent Development

10.11 Columbia

10.11.1 Columbia Corporation Information

10.11.2 Columbia Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Columbia Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Columbia Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.11.5 Columbia Recent Development

10.12 Under Armour

10.12.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.12.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Under Armour Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Under Armour Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.12.5 Under Armour Recent Development

10.13 Majestic

10.13.1 Majestic Corporation Information

10.13.2 Majestic Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Majestic Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Majestic Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.13.5 Majestic Recent Development

10.14 Oakley

10.14.1 Oakley Corporation Information

10.14.2 Oakley Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Oakley Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Oakley Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.14.5 Oakley Recent Development

10.15 Scott

10.15.1 Scott Corporation Information

10.15.2 Scott Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Scott Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Scott Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.15.5 Scott Recent Development

10.16 Hongxing Erke

10.16.1 Hongxing Erke Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hongxing Erke Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hongxing Erke Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hongxing Erke Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.16.5 Hongxing Erke Recent Development

10.17 361sports

10.17.1 361sports Corporation Information

10.17.2 361sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 361sports Sports Shorts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 361sports Sports Shorts Products Offered

10.17.5 361sports Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sports Shorts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sports Shorts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Sports Shorts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Sports Shorts Distributors

12.3 Sports Shorts Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3668583/global-sports-shorts-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”