Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Advanced Clinical, Amaira, Amore Pacific Group

The report titled Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Body Moisturizing Lotion report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Body Moisturizing Lotion report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Advanced Clinical, Amaira, Amore Pacific Group, Aveeno, Avon Products Inc., Cavinkare, Cetaphil, Clarins, Estee Lauder, Eucerin, Garnier, Gluta-C, Hain Celestial Group, Honeyskin, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L’Occitane, L’Oréal S.A., Mason, NIVEA, Palmer’s, Procter & Gamble Co., Shiseido Company, Shouvy, Unilever PLC, kyliecosmetics, fentybeauty, Jo Malone, La Mer

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dry Skin

Oily Skin

Mixed Skin

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Body Moisturizing Lotion Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Body Moisturizing Lotion market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Body Moisturizing Lotion industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Body Moisturizing Lotion market?

Table of Contents:

1 Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Overview

1.1 Body Moisturizing Lotion Product Overview

1.2 Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Segment by Skin Type

1.2.1 Dry Skin

1.2.2 Oily Skin

1.2.3 Mixed Skin

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Size by Skin Type

1.3.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Size Overview by Skin Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Historic Market Size Review by Skin Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown in Volume by Skin Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown in Value by Skin Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Skin Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Forecasted Market Size by Skin Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown in Volume by Skin Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown in Value by Skin Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Skin Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Skin Type

1.4.1 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Skin Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Skin Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Skin Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Skin Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Skin Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Body Moisturizing Lotion Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Body Moisturizing Lotion Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Body Moisturizing Lotion Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Body Moisturizing Lotion as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Body Moisturizing Lotion Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Body Moisturizing Lotion Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Body Moisturizing Lotion Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion by Sales Channel

4.1 Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Size by Sales Channel

4.2.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Body Moisturizing Lotion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel

4.3.1 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion by Country

5.1 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion by Country

6.1 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion by Country

8.1 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Body Moisturizing Lotion Business

10.1 Advanced Clinical

10.1.1 Advanced Clinical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Advanced Clinical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Advanced Clinical Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Advanced Clinical Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.1.5 Advanced Clinical Recent Development

10.2 Amaira

10.2.1 Amaira Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amaira Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Amaira Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amaira Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.2.5 Amaira Recent Development

10.3 Amore Pacific Group

10.3.1 Amore Pacific Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Amore Pacific Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Amore Pacific Group Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Amore Pacific Group Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.3.5 Amore Pacific Group Recent Development

10.4 Aveeno

10.4.1 Aveeno Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aveeno Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aveeno Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aveeno Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.4.5 Aveeno Recent Development

10.5 Avon Products Inc.

10.5.1 Avon Products Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Avon Products Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Avon Products Inc. Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Avon Products Inc. Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.5.5 Avon Products Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Cavinkare

10.6.1 Cavinkare Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cavinkare Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cavinkare Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cavinkare Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.6.5 Cavinkare Recent Development

10.7 Cetaphil

10.7.1 Cetaphil Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cetaphil Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cetaphil Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Cetaphil Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.7.5 Cetaphil Recent Development

10.8 Clarins

10.8.1 Clarins Corporation Information

10.8.2 Clarins Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Clarins Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Clarins Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.8.5 Clarins Recent Development

10.9 Estee Lauder

10.9.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

10.9.2 Estee Lauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Estee Lauder Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Estee Lauder Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.9.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

10.10 Eucerin

10.10.1 Eucerin Corporation Information

10.10.2 Eucerin Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Eucerin Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Eucerin Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.10.5 Eucerin Recent Development

10.11 Garnier

10.11.1 Garnier Corporation Information

10.11.2 Garnier Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Garnier Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Garnier Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.11.5 Garnier Recent Development

10.12 Gluta-C

10.12.1 Gluta-C Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gluta-C Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Gluta-C Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Gluta-C Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.12.5 Gluta-C Recent Development

10.13 Hain Celestial Group

10.13.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hain Celestial Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hain Celestial Group Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hain Celestial Group Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.13.5 Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

10.14 Honeyskin

10.14.1 Honeyskin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Honeyskin Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Honeyskin Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Honeyskin Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.14.5 Honeyskin Recent Development

10.15 Johnson & Johnson

10.15.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.15.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Johnson & Johnson Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.15.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.16 Kao Corporation

10.16.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kao Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Kao Corporation Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Kao Corporation Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.16.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development

10.17 L’Occitane

10.17.1 L’Occitane Corporation Information

10.17.2 L’Occitane Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 L’Occitane Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 L’Occitane Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.17.5 L’Occitane Recent Development

10.18 L’Oréal S.A.

10.18.1 L’Oréal S.A. Corporation Information

10.18.2 L’Oréal S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 L’Oréal S.A. Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 L’Oréal S.A. Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.18.5 L’Oréal S.A. Recent Development

10.19 Mason

10.19.1 Mason Corporation Information

10.19.2 Mason Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Mason Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Mason Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.19.5 Mason Recent Development

10.20 NIVEA

10.20.1 NIVEA Corporation Information

10.20.2 NIVEA Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 NIVEA Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 NIVEA Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.20.5 NIVEA Recent Development

10.21 Palmer’s

10.21.1 Palmer’s Corporation Information

10.21.2 Palmer’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Palmer’s Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Palmer’s Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.21.5 Palmer’s Recent Development

10.22 Procter & Gamble Co.

10.22.1 Procter & Gamble Co. Corporation Information

10.22.2 Procter & Gamble Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Procter & Gamble Co. Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Procter & Gamble Co. Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.22.5 Procter & Gamble Co. Recent Development

10.23 Shiseido Company

10.23.1 Shiseido Company Corporation Information

10.23.2 Shiseido Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Shiseido Company Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Shiseido Company Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.23.5 Shiseido Company Recent Development

10.24 Shouvy

10.24.1 Shouvy Corporation Information

10.24.2 Shouvy Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Shouvy Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Shouvy Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.24.5 Shouvy Recent Development

10.25 Unilever PLC

10.25.1 Unilever PLC Corporation Information

10.25.2 Unilever PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Unilever PLC Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Unilever PLC Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.25.5 Unilever PLC Recent Development

10.26 kyliecosmetics

10.26.1 kyliecosmetics Corporation Information

10.26.2 kyliecosmetics Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 kyliecosmetics Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 kyliecosmetics Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.26.5 kyliecosmetics Recent Development

10.27 fentybeauty

10.27.1 fentybeauty Corporation Information

10.27.2 fentybeauty Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 fentybeauty Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 fentybeauty Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.27.5 fentybeauty Recent Development

10.28 Jo Malone

10.28.1 Jo Malone Corporation Information

10.28.2 Jo Malone Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Jo Malone Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Jo Malone Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.28.5 Jo Malone Recent Development

10.29 La Mer

10.29.1 La Mer Corporation Information

10.29.2 La Mer Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 La Mer Body Moisturizing Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 La Mer Body Moisturizing Lotion Products Offered

10.29.5 La Mer Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Body Moisturizing Lotion Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Body Moisturizing Lotion Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Body Moisturizing Lotion Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Body Moisturizing Lotion Distributors

12.3 Body Moisturizing Lotion Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

