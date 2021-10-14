Structured Cabling Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2028

A wide-ranging Structured Cabling Market survey report offers better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly relying for thriving in the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to make-up such a great market research report for the businesses. This market report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. With the worldwide Structured Cabling market report, the best market opportunities are brought into light and forward well-organized information for the business to succeed in the market.

Structured cabling market size is valued at USD 16.36 billion by 2028 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.62% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on structured cabling provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Structured cabling is the complete solution for the management of cabling in the infrastructure such as campus telecommunications cabling infrastructure. It consist number of standardized smaller elements formed by the trunks and patch panels and helps to form connection of hardware with the patch panels.

On the basis of solution type, the structured cabling market is segmented into product, service and software. Product has further been segmented into cables, communication outlets, patch panels and cross connects, patch cords and cable assemblies and racks and cabinets. Service has further been segmented into installation and consultation, managed services and maintenance and support.

Based on cable type, the structured cabling market is segmented into category 5E, category 6, category 6A and others. Others have further been segmented into cat 7, cat 7a and cat 8.

The end user segment of the structured cabling market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, residential and commercial, government and education, transportation, industrial and others. Others have further been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcareand hospitality.

The major players covered in the structured cabling market report are ABB, Schneider Electric, Broadcom, Corning Incorporated, Belden Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., TE Connectivity, Teknon Corporation, Siemon, CommScope, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Anixter Inc, NEXANS, Panduit, Legrand, Superior Essex Inc., FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Fiber Mountain, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Paige Electric Co, LP, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

