Oxygen Absorbers for Food Storage Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Oxygen scavengers or oxygen absorbers are added to enclosed packaging to help remove or decrease the level of oxygen in the package. They are used to help maintain product safety and extend shelf life. There are many types of oxygen absorbers available to cover a wide array of applications.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

BASF SE.

Baker Hughes

Innospec Inc.

Arkema Group

Accepta Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Sealed Air Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Kemira OYJ

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Oxygen Absorbers for Food Storage Market by Types:

Iron Powder

Calcium Hydroxide

Other Oxygen Absorbers for Food Storage Market by Applications:

Nuts and Snacks

Whole Fat Dry Foods

Processed, Smoked and Cured Meats(Including Jerky and Dried Meat Nuggets)

Cheeses and dairy products

Spices and Seasonings