2021-2027 21700 Lithium Battery Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

21700 Lithium Battery is a new kind Battery developed to meet the requirements of electric vehicles for longer mileage and to improve the effective utilization of vehicle battery space. The same material, 21700 compared to the common 18650 cylindrical lithium battery, the capacity can be more than 35%.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Bak Battery

Guangdong Dynavolt

Fusite

Jiangsu Tenpower Lithium

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others 21700 Lithium Battery Market by Applications:

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools