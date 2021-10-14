Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | D&B audiotechnik, Bose, Yamaha

“

The report titled Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3198953/global-pro-audio-speakers-and-amplifiers-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

D&B audiotechnik, Bose, Yamaha, L-Acoustics, JBL (Harman), RCF, TOA Corporation, Klipsch Audio Technologies, QSC, LLC, Meyer Sound Laboratories, LOUD Audio, Martin, Dynaudio, NEXO, Adamson, Electro-Voice, Renkus-Heinz, PROEL, Nady Systems, Alcons Audio, Pyle Pro, PS Audio, K-Array

Market Segmentation by Product:

Speakers

Amplifiers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Theaters

Churches

Performance Stage

Studio and Broadcasting



The Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3198953/global-pro-audio-speakers-and-amplifiers-market

Table of Contents:

1 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Overview

1.1 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Product Overview

1.2 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Speakers

1.2.2 Amplifiers

1.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers by Application

4.1 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Theaters

4.1.2 Churches

4.1.3 Performance Stage

4.1.4 Studio and Broadcasting

4.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers by Country

5.1 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers by Country

6.1 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers by Country

8.1 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Business

10.1 D&B audiotechnik

10.1.1 D&B audiotechnik Corporation Information

10.1.2 D&B audiotechnik Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 D&B audiotechnik Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 D&B audiotechnik Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.1.5 D&B audiotechnik Recent Development

10.2 Bose

10.2.1 Bose Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bose Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bose Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Bose Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.2.5 Bose Recent Development

10.3 Yamaha

10.3.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

10.3.2 Yamaha Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Yamaha Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Yamaha Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.3.5 Yamaha Recent Development

10.4 L-Acoustics

10.4.1 L-Acoustics Corporation Information

10.4.2 L-Acoustics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 L-Acoustics Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 L-Acoustics Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.4.5 L-Acoustics Recent Development

10.5 JBL (Harman)

10.5.1 JBL (Harman) Corporation Information

10.5.2 JBL (Harman) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 JBL (Harman) Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 JBL (Harman) Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.5.5 JBL (Harman) Recent Development

10.6 RCF

10.6.1 RCF Corporation Information

10.6.2 RCF Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 RCF Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 RCF Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.6.5 RCF Recent Development

10.7 TOA Corporation

10.7.1 TOA Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 TOA Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TOA Corporation Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 TOA Corporation Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.7.5 TOA Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Klipsch Audio Technologies

10.8.1 Klipsch Audio Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Klipsch Audio Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Klipsch Audio Technologies Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Klipsch Audio Technologies Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.8.5 Klipsch Audio Technologies Recent Development

10.9 QSC, LLC

10.9.1 QSC, LLC Corporation Information

10.9.2 QSC, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 QSC, LLC Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 QSC, LLC Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.9.5 QSC, LLC Recent Development

10.10 Meyer Sound Laboratories

10.10.1 Meyer Sound Laboratories Corporation Information

10.10.2 Meyer Sound Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Meyer Sound Laboratories Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Meyer Sound Laboratories Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.10.5 Meyer Sound Laboratories Recent Development

10.11 LOUD Audio

10.11.1 LOUD Audio Corporation Information

10.11.2 LOUD Audio Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 LOUD Audio Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 LOUD Audio Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.11.5 LOUD Audio Recent Development

10.12 Martin

10.12.1 Martin Corporation Information

10.12.2 Martin Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Martin Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Martin Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.12.5 Martin Recent Development

10.13 Dynaudio

10.13.1 Dynaudio Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dynaudio Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Dynaudio Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Dynaudio Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.13.5 Dynaudio Recent Development

10.14 NEXO

10.14.1 NEXO Corporation Information

10.14.2 NEXO Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 NEXO Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 NEXO Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.14.5 NEXO Recent Development

10.15 Adamson

10.15.1 Adamson Corporation Information

10.15.2 Adamson Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Adamson Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Adamson Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.15.5 Adamson Recent Development

10.16 Electro-Voice

10.16.1 Electro-Voice Corporation Information

10.16.2 Electro-Voice Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Electro-Voice Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Electro-Voice Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.16.5 Electro-Voice Recent Development

10.17 Renkus-Heinz

10.17.1 Renkus-Heinz Corporation Information

10.17.2 Renkus-Heinz Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Renkus-Heinz Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Renkus-Heinz Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.17.5 Renkus-Heinz Recent Development

10.18 PROEL

10.18.1 PROEL Corporation Information

10.18.2 PROEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 PROEL Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 PROEL Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.18.5 PROEL Recent Development

10.19 Nady Systems

10.19.1 Nady Systems Corporation Information

10.19.2 Nady Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Nady Systems Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Nady Systems Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.19.5 Nady Systems Recent Development

10.20 Alcons Audio

10.20.1 Alcons Audio Corporation Information

10.20.2 Alcons Audio Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Alcons Audio Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Alcons Audio Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.20.5 Alcons Audio Recent Development

10.21 Pyle Pro

10.21.1 Pyle Pro Corporation Information

10.21.2 Pyle Pro Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Pyle Pro Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Pyle Pro Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.21.5 Pyle Pro Recent Development

10.22 PS Audio

10.22.1 PS Audio Corporation Information

10.22.2 PS Audio Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 PS Audio Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 PS Audio Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.22.5 PS Audio Recent Development

10.23 K-Array

10.23.1 K-Array Corporation Information

10.23.2 K-Array Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 K-Array Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 K-Array Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Products Offered

10.23.5 K-Array Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Distributors

12.3 Pro Audio Speakers and Amplifiers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3198953/global-pro-audio-speakers-and-amplifiers-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”