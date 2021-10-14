Plastic Packaging Bags Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi

“

The report titled Global Plastic Packaging Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Packaging Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Packaging Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Packaging Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Sonoco, Papier-Mettler, Novolex, Schur Flexibles Group, Saica, Hood Packaging, Constantia Flexibles Group, ProAmpac, LC Packaging, Hanoi Plastic Bag Jsc, Plastic Packaging Technologies, Dongguan Xinhai Environment Friendly Materials, Unistar Plastics, Torise Biomaterials, Advance Polybag, Knack Packaging

Market Segmentation by Product:

PP Packaging Bags

PE Packaging Bags

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

FMCG

Consumer Electronics

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Field

Others



The Plastic Packaging Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Packaging Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Packaging Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Packaging Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Packaging Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Packaging Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Packaging Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Packaging Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Packaging Bags Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Packaging Bags Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Packaging Bags Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PP Packaging Bags

1.2.2 PE Packaging Bags

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Packaging Bags Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Packaging Bags Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Packaging Bags Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Packaging Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Packaging Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Packaging Bags Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Packaging Bags Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Packaging Bags as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Packaging Bags Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Packaging Bags Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Plastic Packaging Bags Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Plastic Packaging Bags by Application

4.1 Plastic Packaging Bags Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 FMCG

4.1.2 Consumer Electronics

4.1.3 Agriculture

4.1.4 Pharmaceutical

4.1.5 Industrial Field

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Plastic Packaging Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Plastic Packaging Bags by Country

5.1 North America Plastic Packaging Bags Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Plastic Packaging Bags Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags by Country

6.1 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags by Country

8.1 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Packaging Bags Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Packaging Bags Business

10.1 Amcor

10.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amcor Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amcor Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.2 Berry Global

10.2.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

10.2.2 Berry Global Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Berry Global Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Berry Global Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.2.5 Berry Global Recent Development

10.3 Mondi

10.3.1 Mondi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mondi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mondi Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mondi Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.3.5 Mondi Recent Development

10.4 Sonoco

10.4.1 Sonoco Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sonoco Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sonoco Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sonoco Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.4.5 Sonoco Recent Development

10.5 Papier-Mettler

10.5.1 Papier-Mettler Corporation Information

10.5.2 Papier-Mettler Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Papier-Mettler Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Papier-Mettler Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.5.5 Papier-Mettler Recent Development

10.6 Novolex

10.6.1 Novolex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Novolex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Novolex Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Novolex Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.6.5 Novolex Recent Development

10.7 Schur Flexibles Group

10.7.1 Schur Flexibles Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Schur Flexibles Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Schur Flexibles Group Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Schur Flexibles Group Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.7.5 Schur Flexibles Group Recent Development

10.8 Saica

10.8.1 Saica Corporation Information

10.8.2 Saica Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Saica Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Saica Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.8.5 Saica Recent Development

10.9 Hood Packaging

10.9.1 Hood Packaging Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hood Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hood Packaging Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hood Packaging Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.9.5 Hood Packaging Recent Development

10.10 Constantia Flexibles Group

10.10.1 Constantia Flexibles Group Corporation Information

10.10.2 Constantia Flexibles Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Constantia Flexibles Group Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Constantia Flexibles Group Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.10.5 Constantia Flexibles Group Recent Development

10.11 ProAmpac

10.11.1 ProAmpac Corporation Information

10.11.2 ProAmpac Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ProAmpac Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ProAmpac Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.11.5 ProAmpac Recent Development

10.12 LC Packaging

10.12.1 LC Packaging Corporation Information

10.12.2 LC Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 LC Packaging Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 LC Packaging Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.12.5 LC Packaging Recent Development

10.13 Hanoi Plastic Bag Jsc

10.13.1 Hanoi Plastic Bag Jsc Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hanoi Plastic Bag Jsc Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hanoi Plastic Bag Jsc Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hanoi Plastic Bag Jsc Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.13.5 Hanoi Plastic Bag Jsc Recent Development

10.14 Plastic Packaging Technologies

10.14.1 Plastic Packaging Technologies Corporation Information

10.14.2 Plastic Packaging Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Plastic Packaging Technologies Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Plastic Packaging Technologies Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.14.5 Plastic Packaging Technologies Recent Development

10.15 Dongguan Xinhai Environment Friendly Materials

10.15.1 Dongguan Xinhai Environment Friendly Materials Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dongguan Xinhai Environment Friendly Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dongguan Xinhai Environment Friendly Materials Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Dongguan Xinhai Environment Friendly Materials Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.15.5 Dongguan Xinhai Environment Friendly Materials Recent Development

10.16 Unistar Plastics

10.16.1 Unistar Plastics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Unistar Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Unistar Plastics Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Unistar Plastics Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.16.5 Unistar Plastics Recent Development

10.17 Torise Biomaterials

10.17.1 Torise Biomaterials Corporation Information

10.17.2 Torise Biomaterials Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Torise Biomaterials Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Torise Biomaterials Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.17.5 Torise Biomaterials Recent Development

10.18 Advance Polybag

10.18.1 Advance Polybag Corporation Information

10.18.2 Advance Polybag Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Advance Polybag Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Advance Polybag Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.18.5 Advance Polybag Recent Development

10.19 Knack Packaging

10.19.1 Knack Packaging Corporation Information

10.19.2 Knack Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Knack Packaging Plastic Packaging Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Knack Packaging Plastic Packaging Bags Products Offered

10.19.5 Knack Packaging Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Packaging Bags Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Packaging Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Plastic Packaging Bags Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Plastic Packaging Bags Distributors

12.3 Plastic Packaging Bags Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”