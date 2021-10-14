Permanent Magnet Motor Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | ABB, Siemens, Nidec

“
The report titled Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Permanent Magnet Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Permanent Magnet Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
ABB, Siemens, Nidec, WEG, Toshiba, Franklin Electric, Regal Beloit, Mitsubishi Electric, TECO Electric & Machinery, Wolong, HITACHI, DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery, CRRC, Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited, ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric, Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing, MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation, Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd., Aerospace Power, Hunan SUND Technological Corporation, Jiangsu Anjie
Market Segmentation by Product:
1-25 KW
25-100 KW
100-300 KW
Above 300 KW
Market Segmentation by Application:
Petrochemical
Oil and Gas
Metallurgy
Mine (Except Coal)
Coal
Power
Aerospace
Textile Industry
Other
The Permanent Magnet Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Permanent Magnet Motor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Permanent Magnet Motor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Permanent Magnet Motor market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Permanent Magnet Motor market?
Table of Contents:
1 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Overview
1.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Product Overview
1.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 1-25 KW
1.2.2 25-100 KW
1.2.3 100-300 KW
1.2.4 Above 300 KW
1.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Permanent Magnet Motor Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Permanent Magnet Motor Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Permanent Magnet Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Permanent Magnet Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Permanent Magnet Motor as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Permanent Magnet Motor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Permanent Magnet Motor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Permanent Magnet Motor Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Permanent Magnet Motor by Application
4.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Petrochemical
4.1.2 Oil and Gas
4.1.3 Metallurgy
4.1.4 Mine (Except Coal)
4.1.5 Coal
4.1.6 Power
4.1.7 Aerospace
4.1.8 Textile Industry
4.1.9 Other
4.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Permanent Magnet Motor by Country
5.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor by Country
6.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor by Country
8.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnet Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Permanent Magnet Motor Business
10.1 ABB
10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.1.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ABB Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ABB Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.1.5 ABB Recent Development
10.2 Siemens
10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.2.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Siemens Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Siemens Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
10.3 Nidec
10.3.1 Nidec Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nidec Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Nidec Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Nidec Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.3.5 Nidec Recent Development
10.4 WEG
10.4.1 WEG Corporation Information
10.4.2 WEG Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 WEG Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 WEG Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.4.5 WEG Recent Development
10.5 Toshiba
10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.5.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Toshiba Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Toshiba Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.6 Franklin Electric
10.6.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information
10.6.2 Franklin Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Franklin Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Franklin Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.6.5 Franklin Electric Recent Development
10.7 Regal Beloit
10.7.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information
10.7.2 Regal Beloit Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Regal Beloit Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Regal Beloit Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.7.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development
10.8 Mitsubishi Electric
10.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
10.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
10.9 TECO Electric & Machinery
10.9.1 TECO Electric & Machinery Corporation Information
10.9.2 TECO Electric & Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 TECO Electric & Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.9.5 TECO Electric & Machinery Recent Development
10.10 Wolong
10.10.1 Wolong Corporation Information
10.10.2 Wolong Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Wolong Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Wolong Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.10.5 Wolong Recent Development
10.11 HITACHI
10.11.1 HITACHI Corporation Information
10.11.2 HITACHI Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 HITACHI Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 HITACHI Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.11.5 HITACHI Recent Development
10.12 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery
10.12.1 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Corporation Information
10.12.2 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.12.5 DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Recent Development
10.13 CRRC
10.13.1 CRRC Corporation Information
10.13.2 CRRC Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 CRRC Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 CRRC Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.13.5 CRRC Recent Development
10.14 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited
10.14.1 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Corporation Information
10.14.2 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.14.5 Jiamusi Electric Machine Company Limited Recent Development
10.15 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric
10.15.1 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Corporation Information
10.15.2 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.15.5 ZhejiangZhong Yuan Electric Recent Development
10.16 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing
10.16.1 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Corporation Information
10.16.2 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.16.5 Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing Recent Development
10.17 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation
10.17.1 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Corporation Information
10.17.2 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.17.5 MT Permanent-Magnet Motor Corporation Recent Development
10.18 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd.
10.18.1 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.18.2 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.18.5 Jiang Tian Motor Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.19 Aerospace Power
10.19.1 Aerospace Power Corporation Information
10.19.2 Aerospace Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Aerospace Power Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Aerospace Power Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.19.5 Aerospace Power Recent Development
10.20 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation
10.20.1 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Corporation Information
10.20.2 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.20.5 Hunan SUND Technological Corporation Recent Development
10.21 Jiangsu Anjie
10.21.1 Jiangsu Anjie Corporation Information
10.21.2 Jiangsu Anjie Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Jiangsu Anjie Permanent Magnet Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Jiangsu Anjie Permanent Magnet Motor Products Offered
10.21.5 Jiangsu Anjie Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Permanent Magnet Motor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Permanent Magnet Motor Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Distributors
12.3 Permanent Magnet Motor Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
