2021 Ultra High Temperature Ceramics(UHTC) Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Ultra-high-temperature ceramics (UHTCs) are a class of refractory ceramics that offer excellent stability at temperatures exceeding 2000 °Cbeing investigated as possible thermal protection system (TPS) materials, coatings for materials subjected to high temperatures, and bulk materials for heating elements. Broadly speaking, UHTCs are borides, carbides, nitrides, and oxides of early transition metals. Current efforts have focused on heavy, early transition metal borides such as hafnium diboride (HfB2) and zirconium diboride (ZrB2);additional UHTCs under investigation for TPS applications include hafnium nitride (HfN), zirconium nitride (ZrN), titanium carbide (TiC), titanium nitride (TiN), thorium dioxide (ThO2), tantalum carbide (TaC)[9] and their associated composites.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Unifrax

Dynamic Ceramic

Bnz Materials Inc.

Pyrotek Inc.

Hi-Temp Insulation Inc.

Cotronics Corporation

Adl Insulflex Inc.

Insulcon Group

M.E Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH & Co.

Skamol A/S

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Cellaris Ltd.

ETS Schaefer Corp.

Pacor Inc.

Par Group

Prairie Ceramic Corp.

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

1500–1800 °C

1800–2000 °C

Above 2000 °C Ultra High Temperature Ceramics(UHTC) Market by Applications:

Nuclear Reactor

Automotive

Aerospace

Military