Hand Brake Valve Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Brake Valves carry the sensitive graded increasing and decreasing of the pressure in the brake cylinders of the motor vehicle. In addition they also control the trailer control valve (if existent). The hand brake valves are delivered with tappet, running plate or lever actuation.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Wabtec Corporation

Bendix Corporation

WABCO

Knorr-Bremse

Bosch Rexroth

DAKO-CZ

Akebono Brake Industry

Rolling Stock Manufacturing Industry

Nabtesco Corporation Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Train Hand Brake Valve

Automotive Hand Brake Valve Hand Brake Valve Market by Applications:

OEM