2021 Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Spherical alumina has excellent properties such as corrosion resistance, high temperature resistance, high hardness, high strength, wear resistance, oxidation resistance, good insulation and large surface area. It is widely used in high-tech fields such as metallurgy, chemical industry, electronics, national defense, aerospace and nuclear industry.

The global Spherical Aluminum Oxide market was valued at USD 102.5 in 2020 and will reach USD 186.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Showa Denko

Denka

Admatechs

Sumitomo

Sibelco Korea

DONGKUK R&S. CO. LTD.

Siddhartha Industries

Bestry-tech

Zibo Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

1~30μm

30~80μm

80~100μm

Other Spherical Aluminum Oxide Market by Applications:

Thermal Interface Material

Thermal Engineering Plastic

High Thermal Conductivity Aluminum-based Copper Clad Laminate(AI Base CCL)

Alumina Ceramic Substrate Surface Coating