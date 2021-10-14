Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size 2021 By Top Key Players, Types, Applications & Forecast to 2027

Global “Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Market” research report 2021-2026 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals market with detailed market segmentation by company, type, applications and geography. The global Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals companies with their profiles, revenue shares in market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.

Nuclear Medicines are primarily drugs that contain radioactive elements for radionuclide-emitting ionizing radiations. Their core application lies in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases that conventional medicines fail to achieve. Radiopharmaceuticals are unique as they are used to directly target specific organs sites in the body where the drug can emit radiations. These radiations are then captured by gamma cameras placed in proximity of the patient. The radiation dose in these pharmaceuticals is kept as low as possible to avoid the side effects of radiation exposure. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry. In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19. In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy. Key players in the global Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals market covered in Chapter 13: Alliance Medical Siemens Healthcare Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc Avid Radiopharmaceuticals Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation Nordion, Inc. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. GE Healthcare Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc Immunomedics, Inc. Jubilant Pharma Ion Beam Applications S.A Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Medi-Radiopharma Ltd Triad Isotopes, Inc. Bracco Imaging S.p.A Cardinal Health, Inc Bayer HealthCare Medical Care Positron Corporation In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into: Diagnostic Medicine Therapeutic Medicine In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals market from 2015 to 2025 covers: SPECT PET Therapeutic Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5: United States Europe China Japan India Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12: North America (Covered in Chapter 8) United States Canada Mexico Europe (Covered in Chapter 9) Germany UK France Italy Spain Others Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10) China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Others Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Others South America (Covered in Chapter 12) Brazil Others Years considered for this report: Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Global Nuclear Medicine-Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

