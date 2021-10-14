Green & Bio-based Solvents Market Size 2021 By Top Key Players, Types, Applications & Forecast to 2027

Global “Green & Bio-based Solvents Market” research report 2021-2026 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Green & Bio-based Solvents industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Green & Bio-based Solvents market with detailed market segmentation by company, type, applications and geography. The global Green & Bio-based Solvents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Green & Bio-based Solvents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Green & Bio-based Solvents companies with their profiles, revenue shares in market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.

According to our latest research, the global Green & Bio-based Solvents size is estimated to be xx million in 2021 from USD 5113.8 million in 2020, with a change of XX% between 2020 and 2021. The global Green & Bio-based Solvents market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% for the next five years.

Market segmentation

Green & Bio-based Solvents market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Bio-alcohols

Bio-glycols

Bio-diols

Ethyl Lactate

D-limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Paints and Coatings

Industrial and Domestic Cleaning

Printing Inks

Adhesives and Sealants

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Others

By Top Key Players

Cargill

Vertec Biosolvents

Corbion

Galactic

Archer Daniels Midland

Florida Chemical

Elevance Renewable Sciences

Cobalt Technologies

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Green & Bio-based Solvents Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Market Overview

Chapter 2 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 3 Green & Bio-based Solvents Sales by Manufacturer

Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 5 Market Segment by Type

Chapter 6 Market Segment by Application

Chapter 7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

Chapter 8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

Chapter 10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

Chapter 12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter 13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 14 Appendix

